Soybean: Week ends with prices in Brazil testing up to R$ 202 on the market…

The week was marked by the best prices of the year for Brazilian soybeans. The references, depending on the location, delivery and payment terms, tested references between R$ 163.00 – as in regions of Mato Grosso – up to R$ 202.00 per bag – FOB Rio Grande do Sul – according to a survey by Brandalizze Consulting . Faced with historically high levels like these, some deals were registered, but they happen at a much slower pace than normal for the time.

“These are the best levels of the year, but few new sales happen, only isolated deals”, says market consultant Vlamir Brandalizze. The expectation that prices will continue to rise and the uncertainties about the real size of the 2021/22 crop in Brazil – and in South America – inhibit the selling interest of Brazilian soybean farmers.

On the other hand, buyer interest is quite present, domestic and foreign demands continue to compete for the little product available, stimulating a continuous increase in the premiums offered for Brazilian soybeans, which oscillate above 100 cents per bushel on the prices practiced. on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Values ​​test levels between $1.30 and $1.40 over the CBOT, taking the bushel – including Chicago and premium – to approach $17.00.

“The industry takes what appears, what is harvested, goes away, and there is not much left to sell, for new sales”, explains the consultant. In January alone, Brazil shipped 2.52 million tons of soybeans, against just over 49,000 in January last year and still above the record for the month of 2019, when 2.035 million were shipped.

For February, according to estimates by Anec (National Association of Cereal Exporters), Brazilian exports may reach 9.9 million tons and, when the numbers are confirmed, they could double the volume shipped in the same period last year.

And in fact, the volume may come to fruition with the 2021/22 harvest in Brazil, which may pick up more pace in the next ones and reach its peak, according to the market consultant, between the end of February and the beginning of March. Fieldwork taking place in more regions, with a more regular rhythm between the main producing regions, could increase the available supply of the grain, but still in a limited way.

Vlamir Brandalizze believes that there are about 50 million tons of the current season already sold in front of a crop that still does not have an effectively defined size. This week, several private consultancies revised their estimates for Brazilian production and several of them have already brought figures below 130 million tons.

Cogo Intelligence in Agribusiness: 125 million tons

StoneX: 126.5 million tons

AgResource Brazil: 125 million tons

Agricultural: 128.5 million tons

Datagro: 130 million tons

And as production is revised downwards, companies also revise their projections for exports, as was also done by Abiove in recent days, which reduced its estimate for Brazilian foreign sales from 91.1 to 86.9 millions of tons. Crushing, however, remains estimated at 48 million tonnes.

All this uncertainty has served as a stimulus for the upward movement of oilseed prices on the Chicago Stock Exchange. After all, in addition to the lower supply in the South American crop, demand has shifted, even if in parts, to the United States, where the volume of soybeans is more comfortable and where prices are starting to become more attractive.

China still needs to cover its demand for the oilseed between April and July by around 26 million tons, according to Eduardo Vanin, a market analyst at Agrinvest. On the other hand, crushing margins in the country are very bad and may limit the potential for processing and imports of the commodity.

“Today, I already work with an estimated 90 to 91 million tons of crushing for the 2021/22 season (until the end of August), against 97 million estimated by the USDA, and imports of 94 million, against 100 million from the USDA” , it says.

Now, the market monitors China’s return to market and business after the Lunar New Year holiday early next week. “The resumption of business will give us a good idea of ​​how this puzzle will be solved. Just to remind you, before the holiday, soybean stocks at ports and derivatives stocks were at their lowest for many years,” says Vanin.