Space images uncover mega oil and gas leaks

Abhishek Pratap News

Huge “clouds” of methane, a gas that contributes to global warming, have been mapped globally for the first time from oil and gas fields using satellites.

Controlling these leaks would be an important step towards gaining extra time to contain climate change.

The new research, published in the journal Science, found “clouds” covering vast areas, sometimes reaching 320 km. Most leaks are believed to be unintentional.

Last year, around 100 countries pledged to reduce methane emissions by 2030.

