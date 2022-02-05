Spain prepares decree to release population from mandatory use of mask outdoors

Spain is due to eliminate the mandatory use of mask outdoors next week. The protection item works as one of the most effective barriers against contamination by the coronavirus.

The decree on the issue should be published on Tuesday (8) and enter into force on the 10th, next Thursday, as Caroline Darias, the country’s Minister of Health, told local radio Cadena SER.

After a temporary release in 2021, the use of the protective item has been mandatory since Christmas, because of the increase in Covid-19 cases caused by the omicron variant. It was valid in all public places, closed or open – with the exception of beaches and rural environments – with or without distance.

Despite this, the idea was that the use of a mask would be temporary, says Darias. “We warn you that [a medida] would be strictly necessary for the moment, until the indicators, as is being observed, advise another measure”.

In closed environments, the use of mask will continue to be mandatory.

The argument for the change is that data from the Ministry of Health indicate that the incidence of infections continues to decrease.

This Thursday (3), 183 more deaths and 74,368 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10.19 million people have been infected – almost a quarter of the population. In deaths, the country exceeds 94 thousand records.

Regarding the average number of infections in the last 14 days, the data show that the numbers continue to fall. There are 2,420 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants until this Thursday, a decline of about 5% compared to the 2,564 reported on the previous Wednesday, January 19, by the department led by Caroline Darias.

Several provinces across the country are also slowly releasing restrictions as the numbers of hospitalizations, cases and deaths improve.

However, the validation of the mask drop came under harsh criticism from the opposition, who consider that the use of the item is still necessary. In terms of vaccination, Spain has almost 91% of its population over 12 years of age immunized.

mask in Brazil

In Brazil, Law nº 14.019/2020, which makes the use of personal protective masks mandatory in public and private spaces, was sanctioned in July 2020 and remains in force.

The Ministry of Health carried out a study at the end of last year to guide the country’s munitions to allow citizens to use the item. But cities have the autonomy to regulate the issue. In São Paulo, for example, the measure is mandatory.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has already been fined a few times for disrespecting the health rules established in the country. This week, for example, he appeared alongside the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, without a mask at a meeting held in Porto Velho (RO).

