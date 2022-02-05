State of São Paulo celebrates ‘C-Day’ of vaccination of children against Covid-19 this Saturday | São Paulo

The government of São Paulo will hold this Saturday (5) the “C-Day” of vaccination against Covid-19 in children between 5 and 11 years old. The action will take place in basic health units (UBSs) of all 645 municipalities. On the occasion, more than 5 thousand stations will be open from 7 am to 7 pm for the application of the first dose in this age group.

Health professionals involved in the action will be paid for hours. According to the government, R$ 5.5 million is being invested to ensure that vaccination posts can be operating during the established date.

Until last Saturday (29), more than 1 million children aged 5 to 11 years had already been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the state of São Paulo, according to the São Paulo government. The number represents 25.01% of children in this age group.

All information on childhood vaccination is available at children’s vaccinometer, launched on the 24th by the São Paulo government, which can be found on the website vaccine now.

Children must be accompanied by their parents or guardians at the time of vaccination. Immunocompromised children aged 5 and 5 to 11 years should be immunized exclusively with the pediatric Pfizer vaccine. Those who are 6 to 11 years old can be vaccinated with CoronaVac.

On Tuesday (25), the City of São Paulo reported that it extended the interval between the first and second doses of CoronaVac to 28 days for children aged 6 to 11 years, following the guidelines of the Butantan Institute, manufacturer of the immunizer.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa) is reorienting all UBSs so that returns are always scheduled after 28 days of the first dose, not 15 days, as was the case before.

The interval between the first and second doses of pediatric Pfizer remains at 56 days or eight weeks.

According to municipal management, those responsible for the children who received the card with the return to D2 after 15 days will also be guided by the Basic Health Units (UBSs) about the new 28-day interval. For adults, the interval between doses remains 15 days.

Intervals for the second dose of vaccines in the capital

Pfizer Pediatric: 56 days or 8 weeks after 1st dose

Butantan (Coronavac) Pediatric: 28 days or 4 weeks after 1st dose