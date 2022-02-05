Stock market rises and dollar falls for the fourth week in a row – 04/02/2022 – Mercado

The benchmark index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange reversed the negative trend of the early hours of this Friday (4) to close the day up 0.49%, at 112,244 points. As a result, the Ibovespa advanced 0.30% this week, the fourth in a row in the blue. The cumulative gain in 2022 is 7.08%.

The dollar ended the session up 0.54%, at R$5.3240. Despite the daily gain, the US currency saw a weekly decline of 1.22%. It is the fourth consecutive week of decline. This year, the currency still accumulates losses against the real, of 4.52%.

The stock and foreign exchange markets entered the second month of 2022 with an unexpected behavior in relation to the international context. Analysts predicted the stock market to fall and the dollar to rise. This would be the natural reaction to the expectation of higher interest rates in the main economies and the consequent reductions in liquidity and in investors’ interest in assets from countries considered risky, as is the case of Brazil.

Amid the fall of US stock markets this year, precisely due to expectations of higher interest rates, however, foreigners sought temporary gains in emerging economies. This favored Brazilian assets excessively undervalued by domestic political turmoil in 2021.

By anticipating the global monetary tightening, Brazil also has one of the most attractive interest rates in the world.

The favorable scenario for the entry of foreign investors and dollars into the Brazilian economy also reinforced the appreciation of some of the main basic materials produced here, which are oil and iron ore.

State oil company Petrobras and mining company Vale once again pulled gains from the stock exchange in this Friday’s trading session. Companies rose 1.75% and 2.62%, in that order.

Adjustments in these movements by international investors to the global and domestic scenarios – they are trying to decide the best moment to profit from the recent highs of the Ibovespa and the real – have caused fluctuations throughout this week, which in market jargon is called a correction. There were two daily falls in a row, on the fourth (2) and on the fifth (3), something that has not happened since the first week of this year.

In the United States, Friday ended with upward adjustments in technology stocks a day after Meta, which owns Facebook, plunged more than 26% and dragged the main stock indexes to the bottom. This Friday, Meta shares fell 0.28%.

Nasdaq rose 1.58%, ending the week with a gain of 2.38%. The US technology stock had sunk 3.7% on Thursday. This is the business segment facing the biggest losses in the stock market amid tensions over rising interest rates. The segment is the one that most depends on credit.

The S&P 500, a benchmark for the US market, rose 0.52% in the session, while the Dow Jones fell 0.06%. Both indicators ended the week with gains of 1.55% and 1.05%, respectively.

American interest rates should go from zero starting in March because the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American central bank) evaluated that it needs to restrict credit so that the country can stop the highest inflation in four decades.

The rise in prices gains strength with the resumption of the economy due to the advance of vaccination against Covid-19. Data on job creation in January above expectations, despite the advance of the ômicron variant, reinforce the expectation that interest rates will rise.

The Labor Department reported that 467,000 jobs were created outside the agricultural sector last month. December data was revised up to show 510,000 job openings instead of the previously reported 199,000. Economists polled by Reuters predicted the creation of 150,000 jobs in January.

“The labor market is hot and more than expected. This puts pressure on the Fed to put its foot on the accelerator on interest rate hikes,” said Andrey Nousi, founder of Nousi Finance.

In a note, Genial Investimentos highlighted that, “in view of the change in the assessment that inflation is not transitory, but rather a permanent process linked to excess demand arising from excessively expansionist fiscal policies and bottlenecks in the production system, central banks will need to of tougher-than-expected monetary policies.

With great influence on the stock market and the Brazilian economy, oil prices started to skyrocket again this Friday. The Brent barrel, a world reference, jumped 2.48% in the late afternoon, at US$ 93.37 (R$ 497.45).

Rising tensions between Western military powers and Russia, which deploys troops on Ukraine’s border, is one of the main factors putting pressure on the commodity. Russians are among the main oil and gas producers.

In addition, OPEC (an organization of exporting countries) is reluctant to increase the daily pace of production, which was already putting pressure on prices due to the recovery of the economy.

Pietra Guerra, an equity specialist at Clear Corretora, also highlighted that storms in the United States are threatening to cause new bottlenecks in the supply chain of basic materials.