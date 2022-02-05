Stone Age Human Bone Found By Chance in London River

Harriet Orrell

  • Harriet Orrell
  • BBC World Service

The darkened human bone on a metal frame used to transport boats, on top of the rocks

Credit, Simon Hunt

photo caption,

The bone was found in the riverbed by rower Simon Hunt

A human bone found by a rower may be one of the oldest items ever retrieved from the River Thames in London.

Simon Hunt discovered the femur — the thigh bone — in the riverbed during low tide. Carbon dating indicated that it is over 5,000 years old.

He immediately recognized that it was a human bone and began to fear the worst.

“It looked very old, but part of me was thinking, What if it’s not?” Simon says.

