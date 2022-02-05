Super seven result 204, the winning bettor will take the prize of R$ 600 thousand; 02/04

Today is Friday, February 4th, and the result is already out Super Seven 204 with the prize of BRL 600 thousand. See more details here, in the lotteries, of Techno News, where you can find all information about betting and results.

Therefore, the draw with the Super seven result 204, held in São Paulo, was broadcast after 8 pm, through the Caixa channel on YouTube, Facebook and TV network. Check here the dozens drawn today, in the contest super seven 204:

Super seven 204 result drawn today:

02-06-05-01-02-03-02

Bets are accepted until 5:30 pm on lottery houses. bet on super seven 204 It’s very simple, just tick at least 7 tens on the steering wheel and register in a unit of Lottery Houses.

In addition, you can also bet on the Caixa and Accredited Online Lotteries. The value of a single bet with 7 tens, cost BRL 2.5. Increase your odds by betting with more numbers.

What are your chances of winning the super seven?

Therefore, your chances of taking a prize from lottoeasy are always big, as it is the Easiest Lottery to win. Exists one (1) chance in 10 million to hit the 7 tens with a minimum bet of BRL 2.5.

However, it is still possible to make the hit 6 tens, and the chances are of one (01) in 158 thousand. And thereeva the main prize, whoever hits the 7 tens. But whoever hits 6, 5, 4 and 3 tens also win prizes. Also, when the jackpot rolls over, the next contest comes with double the prize.

In conclusion, in order to receive the award from super seven, just go on a lottery house, if the gross premium is up to BRL 1,903.98. When the prize exceeds BRL 1,903.98, you only receive in one Caixa branch.

