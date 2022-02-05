Super seven result 204, the winning bettor will take the prize of R$ 600 thousand; 02/04

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Super seven result 204, the winning bettor will take the prize of R$ 600 thousand; 02/04 5 Views

Today is Friday, February 4th, and the result is already out Super Seven 204 with the prize of BRL 600 thousand. See more details here, in the lotteries, of Techno News, where you can find all information about betting and results.

Adverts

How I made BRL 100,000 with Adsense in just 4 days this year 2022 + Technique

Therefore, the draw with the Super seven result 204, held in São Paulo, was broadcast after 8 pm, through the Caixa channel on YouTube, Facebook and TV network. Check here the dozens drawn today, in the contest super seven 204:

Super seven 204 result drawn today:

02-06-05-01-02-03-02

Also check:Result of Quina contest 5772 today/Friday (02/02).

Bets are accepted until 5:30 pm on lottery houses. bet on super seven 204 It’s very simple, just tick at least 7 tens on the steering wheel and register in a unit of Lottery Houses.

Content related post

Super seven result 204, the winning bettor will take the prize of R$ 600 thousand; 04/02. Reproduction: Freepik.

In addition, you can also bet on the Caixa and Accredited Online Lotteries. The value of a single bet with 7 tens, cost BRL 2.5. Increase your odds by betting with more numbers.

What are your chances of winning the super seven?

Therefore, your chances of taking a prize from lottoeasy are always big, as it is the Easiest Lottery to win. Exists one (1) chance in 10 million to hit the 7 tens with a minimum bet of BRL 2.5.

However, it is still possible to make the hit 6 tens, and the chances are of one (01) in 158 thousand. And thereeva the main prize, whoever hits the 7 tens. But whoever hits 6, 5, 4 and 3 tens also win prizes. Also, when the jackpot rolls over, the next contest comes with double the prize.

In conclusion, in order to receive the award from super seven, just go on a lottery house, if the gross premium is up to BRL 1,903.98. When the prize exceeds BRL 1,903.98, you only receive in one Caixa branch.

You will like: Result of Lotofácil, contest 2440, this Friday (02/02), prize of R$ 1.5 million.

[spns_amp_optin subscribe=’Quero novidades!’ unsubscribe=’Cancelar Notificações’]

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Stock market rises and dollar falls for the fourth week in a row – 04/02/2022 – Mercado

The benchmark index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange reversed the negative trend of the early …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved