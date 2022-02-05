Surprised! Galaxy S21 FE faces DxOMark screen and audio tests and displays good results

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G was announced in January by Samsung with important improvements compared to its predecessor, including under the hood options with Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processors, SoC that varies according to the region in which the smartphone was launched — in Brazil, the brand chose to maintain the use of its proprietary platform. In addition to the change in the front design and screen size, the new generation Fan Edition of the South Korean giant brought two main changes in the display: pixel density of 421 ppi against 407 ppi of the Galaxy S20 FE and screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology instead. of Super AMOLED.

















According to DxOMark, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G has good screen specifications and performs similarly to other smartphones in this line, occupying the 7th position in the global ranking and losing only to the current generation of Apple, Huawei P50 Pro and vivo X70 Pro Plus. In terms of audio, the result is a little different, but still remains in the same range as other competitors in the same category and price. 6.4 inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display

FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels)

Pixel Density: 441 ppi

Refresh rate: 120Hz

screen analysis

Like other devices in the Galaxy S21 family, the Fan Edition version also stands out for its good screen quality, managing to provide a good view of the content both indoors and outdoors, although the display has difficulty maintaining the same quality under high incidence of natural light. In addition, the device boasts faithful colors and guarantees great reproduction in content compatible with HDR10 mode, a technology that is also present in previous versions and increases the brightness and color contrast in streaming services that support this tool, such as Netflix, for example.

As the team that carried out the tests points out, the device shows little variation between the color displayed by the screen and the original content. However, depending on the angle observed, the colors may become more bluish, dispersion that does not happen when the display is viewed from the front. Although it is a negative point and can affect the users’ experience, this small variation in colors should not be a noticeable problem for those who overlap performance with screen quality — noting that the S21 FE 5G maintains a very good performance, but with caveats.





The brightness suitable for indoor use The brightness suitable for indoor use Accurate color fidelity Accurate color fidelity Pleasant glow when watching HDR10 content Pleasant glow when watching HDR10 content Colors change to blue and appear desaturated when viewed at an angle Colors change to blue and appear desaturated when viewed at an angle

audio analysis

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G scored 70 points in the “Playback” category and 71 points in “Recording”, a balanced result that puts the newly launched premium intermediate of the Asian brand tied with its version equipped with the Exynos 2100 processor and ahead of Google Pixel 5 and ASUS Zenfone 8, with 68 and 66 points, respectively. According to DxOMark, the Dolby Atmos certification contributes to a balanced sound quality and loundness at maximum volume, presenting little distortion, but with a limitation in the low and high level extensions in the timbre of the content reproduced through the device’s speakers.





As for recording, the microphone exhibits excellent amplitude and good voice capture in videos recorded with the Galaxy S2 FE 5G, but there is the presence of non-existent background noise and impaired sound balance, presenting deficiency in treble and bass depending on the recorded content. .

technical sheet









Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 Platform

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 12 MP sensor (f/1.8 OIS) Wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 8 MP sensor (3x optical zoom)

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, DeX, stereo sound and under-display fingerprint scanner

4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Android 12 with One UI 4.0

Dimensions: 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 177g

Do you intend to invest in the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or do you want to wait for the Galaxy S22 line? Tell us, comment!