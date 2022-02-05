Tea slimming? Can I mix herbs? Understand role in weight loss and risks to the body | Health

Anvisa says that ’50 Ervas Emagrecedor’ tea is banned in Brazil

Hepatologist Raymundo Paraná, professor at the Federal University of Bahia (Ufba) and member of the Brazilian Society of Hepatology, says that who prescribes these substances does not follow scientific evidence:

“Most of these herbal toxicities – and this is not an uncommon problem – came along with the internet at the beginning of the century, but it has consolidated itself with social media. And there are prescribers of herbal combos – which is unfortunate. This attitude is absolutely despicable, because it is totally dissociated from scientific evidence”, he says.

“Each one [que prescreve] it has its formulations, prescribes, says what it wants. In addition to consulting rooms, there is direct marketing over the internet. It’s a disaster, because people buy and expose themselves”, he laments.

THE g1 talked to experts to understand the risks. See details below:

Tea slimming? Is there scientific proof? Is tea thermogenic? What does that mean? Is there a difference between drinking tea and consuming it in capsules? What is the relationship between tea capsules and liver damage? Does the risk increase when the tea is actually a ‘combo’ of several herbs? Are there daily consumption limits for these substances? How to find out if a substance in tea is toxic to the liver or other organs?

No. The experts interviewed by the report were unanimous in saying that, tea alone – whatever the herb – does not promote weight loss.

“The most you will have is a tea that increases diuresis more [elimina o xixi] – and you will lose weight because you lose water and become dehydrated”, explains endocrinologist Maria Edna Melo, president of the Department of Obesity of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM) and physician at the HC of USP.

“There is no tea that has been studied and that you can recommend for weight loss. This is a real commercial boom, but [com] zero scientific evidence. And they haven’t been tested in terms of safety either.”

Pharmacist Laura Marise, responsible for the YouTube channel “Nunca vi um Cientista”, completes:

“The only thing that loses weight is caloric restriction, that is: eating fewer calories than you spend in the day. Or spending more calories than you eat. Tea can be part of any diet, for some reason, but it won’t be the factor. that you lose weight, never. This is more than proven by several studies”, says Laura Marise.

Nutritionist Fernanda Imamura, who collaborates with the Service, Teaching and Research Program on Eating Disorders in Childhood and Adolescence at the USP Psychiatry Institute, recalls that no single food or supplement will promote weight loss.

“We know that, in order to lose weight, there must be sustainable changes in the medium to long term, and not something isolated in the diet that will be responsible for this”, explains Imamura.

Endocrinologist Fábio Trujilho, vice president of the Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (Abeso), and also of SBEM, reinforces:

“There is no tea that is used daily to lose weight. There are some studies with green tea that show weight loss, but in a toxic dose. We do not believe in tea as a way to lose weight”, says Trujilho.

“Thermogenics are substances that will increase heat production and this, as a consequence, can lead to an increase in the basal metabolic rate and, as a consequence, cause weight loss. But this is different from what teas and supplements do”, explains nutritionist Fernanda Imamura.

That’s because, as much as teas and supplements can slightly increase the basal metabolic rate – which is how much energy the body spends – this increase is irrelevant to weight loss, says the nutritionist.

“This heat production would have to be very large, and that would even harm our body. This idea that tea and supplements are thermogenic and slimming is a wrong idea, and that’s not what happens”, he says. Fernanda

Endocrinologist Fabio Trujilho, from Abeso, reinforces: “when it comes to thermogenesis, it is [se] Talking about calorie expenditure. You are thinking of a medicine that will, by itself, waste energy. There is no such thing as a safe drug that is thermogenic,” he explains.

The doctor recalls that there are safe drugs to treat excess weight – which promote satiety, fat absorption or decrease appetite –, but their use needs to be done under medical supervision.

3) Is there a difference between drinking tea and consuming it in capsules?

Yes. Drinking tea is always safer.

“In general, capsules are always less safe ways to consume these products, because you don’t know how much [do produto] there, how this extract was produced”, explains pharmacist Laura Marise.

“Unless they are herbal medicines, with a package insert, with a clinical study, they are always less safe to consume”, he adds.

The case of green tea – which was among the herbs ingested by the nurse who died – is a good example, says Raymundo Paraná, from UFBA.

“The toxic active ingredient [do chá verde] it’s catechin. If it is taken as tea, it does not cause anything. The amount of catechin is negligible, unless you take a bucket”, says the hepatologist.

“[Mas a catequina] it cannot be concentrated in the liver, because it generates a series of aggressions. When you make a capsule, which is what happens in these thermogenics – which are not thermogenics at all, they are a ticking time bomb – you have concentration [elevada] to 500 thousand times. It becomes toxic,” explains the hepatologist.

4) What is the relationship between tea capsules and liver damage?

The liver ends up being the main hit because it is responsible for filtering much of what we consume.

“Most of the time, as with allopathic toxicities, [medicamentos tradicionais, como os antibióticos], the injuries are mild. The patient has a feeling of discomfort, when he suspends the medication, everything disappears. No more than 10% will have more aggressive symptoms. And, very rarely, the severe form”, explains Raymundo Paraná.

“But when the severe form occurs, it is called fulminant, it is very serious. And then you need to find a liver for this patient. In the Brazilian reality, it is difficult, in a few hours, to get a liver, in a continental country like Brazil. Most people with this severe form die”, says the hepatologist.

There are basically three ways in which the liver or the body is harmed by substances, explains the UFBA doctor:

Direct damage to the liver : it is usually dose-dependent, that is, it depends on the amount the person takes;

: it is usually dose-dependent, that is, it depends on the amount the person takes; indirect injury : depends on how each individual will metabolize the substance and metabolize drugs. It depends on genetics and changes from person to person;

: depends on how each individual will metabolize the substance and metabolize drugs. It depends on genetics and changes from person to person; Lesions in the small vessels of the liverwhich are rarer and misdiagnosed (or underdiagnosed).

“Why do I say that it is an underdiagnosed, underreported disease? The patient often hides it. And why does he hide it? His thinking is that what’s natural doesn’t hurt. This is an ideation, from a commercial point of view, reinforced by those who sell and who prescribes. It always sanctifies what is natural and demonizes what is synthetic. This is a commercial move”, warns Paraná.

In addition, in many cases, according to the doctor, the patient arrives at the hospital confused – and is unable to provide all the information about what he has ingested. And to top it off, the ingestion of the harmful substance may have been one, two months before the problem got worse.

There are also other aggravating factors: herbs can, for example, have 50, 60, even 100 active ingredients – which makes it difficult for the team to establish cause and effect between substance ingestion and liver problems.

Finally, there are also interactions between drugs, which can complicate the picture. A patient who takes a traditional medicine and ingests the pills, for example, may suffer from the modified effects of both the medicine and the herb itself.

“A practical example: the horsetail herb is capable of transforming an allopathic medicine into a toxic one, because it interferes with the metabolization of the medicine”, says Raymundo Paraná.

5) Does the risk increase when the tea is actually a ‘combo’ of several herbs?

Pharmacist Laura Marise, from the channel “Never saw a Scientist”, says yes.

“It increases a lot, because you can have interactions between herbs that potentiate the toxic effects. It’s the same principle of a drug interaction. Always avoid combos of many herbs”, says the pharmacist, who emphasizes that she is talking about the capsule format.

“[Não é um problema quando a gente faz um] tea, one blend of chamomile with lemon balm. Not that, because the amount there will be very small. But in capsules, the more herbs you have, the greater the risk of a very potentiated toxic effect”, warns Laura Marise.

6) Are there daily consumption limits for these substances?

Pharmaceutical Laura Marise makes a new warning against capsules. “There is no clinical study, so we don’t have this information on how many are safe to take”, she says.

“We always have to assume that the best way is never to consume these capsules.. From the capsules there is no information about safe dosage of these supplements. If it is a medication – which has a package insert, which has had a clinical study and everything else –, the package insert will say how many capsules and for how long the person can consume it. That’s the biggest tip I can give,” says the pharmacist.

As for teas, it depends on the plant.

“If you drink one, two cups a day, regardless of the tea, you will hardly have a toxic effect. Now, if you drink 2, 3 liters of tea a day, regardless of the tea, you may have a problem, because it it can interact with food, with medications you take. There are several variables that can turn a product that would be harmless into a toxic product”, he says.

7) How to find out if a substance present in tea is toxic to the liver or other organs?

Laura Marise points out that, unfortunately, just seeing the product there is no way to know.

“Chemical, physico-chemical analyzes need to be carried out on the biochemical profile of the leaf. In general, what I can recommend is that we always suspect that there is something toxic there, because this toxic something can simply be something that the plant itself produces and that, in a capsule, will be in high concentration”, he explains.

Tea in capsules: without proven scientific effectiveness for those seeking weight loss. The product was presented by the doctor Liliana Ducatti Lopes, who attended to the nurse Mara Abreu

Raymundo Paraná cites as an example the formula of tea in capsules reproduced in the photo above.