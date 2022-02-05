Tea slimming? Can I mix herbs? Understand role in weight loss and risks to the body | Health

THE g1 talked to experts to understand the size of the problem. See details below:

Tea slimming? Is there scientific proof? Is tea thermogenic? What does that mean? Is there a difference between drinking tea and consuming it in capsules? What is the relationship between tea capsules and liver damage? Does the risk increase when the tea is actually a ‘combo’ of several herbs? Are there daily consumption limits for these substances? How to find out if a substance in tea is toxic to the liver or other organs?

No. The experts heard by the report were unanimous in saying that, alone, tea – whatever the herb – does not promote weight loss.

“The most you will have is a tea that increases diuresis more (eliminates pee) – and you will lose weight because you lose water and become dehydrated”, explains endocrinologist Maria Edna Melo, president of the Obesity Department of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM) and physician at the HC of USP.

“There is no tea that has been studied and that you can recommend for weight loss. This is a real commercial boom, but [com] zero scientific evidence. And they haven’t been tested in terms of safety either.”

Pharmacist Laura Marise, responsible for the YouTube channel “Nunca vi um Cientista”, completes:

“The only thing that loses weight is caloric restriction, that is: eating fewer calories than you spend in the day. Or spending more calories than you eat. Tea can be part of any diet, for some reason, but it won’t be the factor. that you lose weight, never. This is more than proven by several studies”, says Laura Marise.

Nutritionist Fernanda Imamura, who collaborates with the Service, Teaching and Research Program on Eating Disorders in Childhood and Adolescence at the USP Psychiatry Institute, recalls that no single food or supplement will promote weight loss.

“We know that, in order to lose weight, there must be sustainable changes in the medium to long term, and not something isolated in the diet that will be responsible for this”, explains Fernanda.

Endocrinologist Fábio Trujilho, vice president of the Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (Abeso) and also of SBEM, reinforces:

“There is no tea that is used on a daily basis to lose weight. There are some studies with green tea that show weight loss, but in a dose that can be toxic. We do not believe in tea as a way to lose weight”, says Trujilho .

“Thermogenics are substances that will increase heat production and this, as a consequence, can lead to an increase in the basal metabolic rate and, as a consequence, cause weight loss. But this is different from what teas and supplements do”, explains nutritionist Fernanda Imamura.

That’s because, as much as teas and supplements can slightly increase the basal metabolic rate – which is how much energy the body spends – this increase is irrelevant to weight loss, says the nutritionist.

“This heat production would have to be very large, and that would even harm our body. This idea that tea and supplements are thermogenic and slimming is a wrong idea, and that’s not what happens”, he says. Fernanda

Endocrinologist Fabio Trujilho, from Abeso, reinforces: “when you talk about thermogenesis, you are talking about caloric expenditure. You are thinking of a medicine that will, by itself, spend energy. There is no safe medicine that is thermogenic”, he explains.

The doctor recalls that there are safe drugs to treat excess weight – which promote satiety, fat absorption or decrease appetite –, but their use needs to be done under medical supervision.

3) Is there a difference between drinking tea and consuming it in capsules?

Yes. Drinking tea is always safer.

“In a general way, capsules are always less safe ways to consume these productsbecause you don’t know how much [do produto] there, how this extract was produced”, explains pharmacist Laura Marise.

“Unless they are herbal medicines, with a package insert, with a clinical study, they are always less safe to consume”, he adds.

The case of green tea – which was among the herbs ingested by the nurse who died – is a good example, says hepatologist Raymundo Paraná, a professor at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) and a member of the Brazilian Society of Hepatology.

“The toxic active ingredient [do chá verde] it’s catechin. If it is taken as tea, it does not cause anything. The amount of catechin is negligible, unless you take a bucket”, says Raymundo.

“[Mas] [a catequina] it cannot be concentrated in the liver, because it generates a series of aggressions. When you make a capsule, which is what happens in these thermogenics – which are not thermogenics at all, they are a ticking time bomb – you have concentration [elevada] to 500 thousand times. This becomes toxic”, explains Paraná.

4) What is the relationship between tea capsules and liver damage?

The liver ends up being the main hit because it is responsible for filtering much of what we consume.

“Most of the time, as with allopathic toxicities (traditional drugs such as antibiotics), the lesions are mostly mild. than 10% will have more aggressive symptoms. And, very rarely, the severe form”, explains Raymundo.

“But when the severe form occurs, it is called fulminant, it is very serious. And then you need to find a liver for this patient. In the Brazilian reality, it is difficult to get a liver in a few hours in a continental country like Brazil. people with this severe form die”, says Raymundo.

There are basically three ways in which the liver or body is damaged, explains the hepatologist:

Direct damage to the liver – usually dose-dependent, depends on the amount you take;

indirect injury, by metabolites – each individual has a different way of metabolizing drugs – is genetically modified.

And there are rarer mechanisms of toxicity that include damage to the small vessels of the liver – these are misdiagnosed diseases,” he explains.

“Why do I say that it is an underdiagnosed, underreported disease? Often the patient hides it. And why does he hide it? His thinking is that what is natural does not hurt. This is an ideation, from a commercial point of view, reinforced by those who sell and who prescribes. It always makes a sanctification of what is natural and demonization of what is synthetic. This is a commercial move”, warns the hepatologist.

Raymundo also says that in many cases of severe hepatitis, the patient arrives at the hospital confused and is unable to provide all the information about what he has ingested. And a third factor is drug interactions.

“A practical example: the horsetail herb is capable of transforming an allopathic drug into a toxic one, because it interferes with the drug’s metabolism. Finally, a single herb can have 30, 40, 50 active principles. And there is very little scientific documentation on toxicity for herbs in Brazil”, says the specialist.

5) Does the risk increase when the tea is actually a ‘combo’ of several herbs?

Pharmacist Laura Marise, from the channel “Never saw a Scientist”, says yes.

“It increases a lot because you can have interactions between herbs that potentiate toxic effects. It is the same principle of a drug interaction. Always avoid combos of many herbs”, says the pharmacist who emphasizes that she is talking about the capsules.

“(It’s not a problem when we make a) tea, a blend of chamomile with lemon balm. Not that, because the amount there will be very small. But, in capsules, the more herbs you have, the greater the risk of a highly potentiated toxic effect”, warns Laura Marise.

6) Are there daily consumption limits for these substances?

Pharmaceutical Laura Marise makes a new warning against capsules. “There is no clinical study, so we don’t have this information on how many are safe to take”, she says.

“We always have to assume that the best way is never to consume these capsules. There is no information about the capsules on the safe dose of these supplements. it will be written how many capsules and for how long the person can consume. This is the biggest tip I can give”, says the pharmacist.

As for teas, it depends on the plant.

“If you drink one, two cups a day, regardless of the tea, you will hardly have a toxic effect. Now, if you drink 2 liters, 3 liters of tea a day, regardless of the tea, you may have a problem because it it can interact with food, it can interact with medications you take. There are several variables that can turn a product that would be harmless into a toxic product”, he says.

7) How to find out if a substance present in tea is toxic to the liver or other organs?

The doctor Raymundo Paraná points out that, unfortunately, just seeing the product there is no way to know.

“Chemical and physical-chemical analyzes of the biochemical profile of the leaf need to be carried out. In general, what I can recommend is that we always suspect that there is something toxic there, because this toxic something is not necessarily a contaminant – it can simply be something that the plant itself produces and that in a capsule will be in high concentration”, he says.

