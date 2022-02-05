the best bosses, according to Sony devs

FromSoftware’s ventures into the gaming industry have become synonymous with true classics in recent years. Now, the developer prepares for the release of Elden Ring, on the February 25th. While the date does not arrive, some Sony devs stopped by the PS Blog to say which are the best bosses ever created by Hidetaka Myiazaki and his team.

Developers and executives from studios like Insomniac Games, Santa Monica, Bend Studio, Naughty Dog and even Miyazaki himself showed up. Among the preferences, bosses from the Dark Souls, Sekiro and Bloodborne franchises were the most exalted.

Hidetaka Myiazaki (FromSoftware) — Old Monk, from Demon’s Souls

If I’m going to talk about a boss I’m “very proud of” (to use the right word), it would probably be the Old Monk from Demon’s Souls. The reason for that is because there was a lot of resistance against his design and what we wanted to do with the whole thing. But it was something I really, really wanted to do. I wanted to put the concept of that boss into the game, both from a graphical and gameplay perspective.

Tom Clercx (Nixxes Software) — Sif from Dark Souls

As the initial video started, Sif jumped out from behind the headstone, grabbed the giant sword, and prepared for an intense battle. Right before defeating him, Sif started to limp a little. Her attacks were slower and I began to feel sorry for him. It looked like Sif was willing to fight to the end. Upon defeating the wolf, I received Sif’s Soul. When I read the description, I felt even worse to discover that this wolf was once a loyal companion, protecting its master’s grave. After that, I started reading more about the game’s history, which completely changed the way I looked at FromSoftware bosses. I felt sorry for many of them.

Randall Lowe (Bluepoint) — Boreal Valley Dancer from Dark Souls III

When you enter Lothric’s chapel, the door closes and darkness invades the place. For me, one of the most memorable moments of the games was unfolding right in front of me. The dancer, dangling in the darkness, swooping down and snaking to a stop in front of my character. I still get goosebumps just thinking about that beginning of the fight. The battle is smooth but at times frantic, and that creature’s potential is clear from the start.

Ivanna Liittschwager (Santa Monica) – Lady Maria, from Bloodborne

Entering a large, abandoned clock tower with a single corpse waiting on a chair, surrounded by rays of sunlight streaming through ornate windows… I knew what was to come. Little did I know that this would be the hardest (and most beautiful) boss battle I’ve encountered in the entire game. Lady Maria must be my favorite boss of all these games.

Joe Pettinati (Naughty Dog) — Primate Guardian, by Sekiro

Choosing a boss fight from FromSoftware’s awesome catalog is agonizing. The Bloodstarved Beast will always have a place in my heart, but I need to credit Guardian Primate from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice as an experience I would love to repeat.

These were just a few of the FromSoftware bosses that the developers at PlayStation Studios most enjoyed taking on. The full list can be found on the PS Blog.

FromSoftware may be developing Armored Core 6

Apparently FromSoftware isn’t just working on Elden Ring at the moment. According to recent rumors, the studio is also developing Armored Core 6. Find out more!