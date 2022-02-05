These signs indicate who may have unknowingly picked up the variant.

There are a number of symptoms associated with the new Ômicron variant that may indicate that it was a positive case, but that you may not be aware of. To everyone’s relief, the new highly infectious variant proved to be extremely ‘light’ and manageable. Since the infection largely affects the upper respiratory tract, experts believe it does not pose a direct risk to the lungs, which is why the number of cases of hospitalization and death were significantly lower than those witnessed during the second wave of Covid. -19, when the Delta variant predominated.

In light of these mild, common cold-like symptoms, it has become extremely difficult to differentiate Omicron. Many of those who have developed symptoms assume it is a simple cold and avoid taking a Covid-19 test. So, if you have had symptoms in the past but chose not to be tested, there are some signs that may indicate if you have been infected with the Ômicron variant.

+ New, more virulent and transmissible variant of HIV discovered

Tim Spector, Head of the Covid-19 Symptom Study Application at ZOE, UK, previously highlighted that symptoms such as fever, cough and loss of smell are now in the “minority of symptoms” when they once became surefire signs. of a Covid-19 infection. However, Ômicron came to change the ‘rules of the game’.

If you have an itchy sore throat, runny nose, headache, fatigue and body ache it could be an Omicron infection, so the recommendation is to get tested immediately.

More: respiratory viruses are, in general, extremely infectious. However, when it comes to Covid-19, it is currently the most dominant virus in the world. The Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa, proved to be more transmissible than previous versions of SARS-CoV-2, including Delta. That said, it is unlikely that anyone who comes into contact with an infected person will be able to escape. So if you were sick and noticed that everyone around you got sick, one by one, it was probably an Omicron infection.

There are also reports that people infected with Ômicron have had stomach problems. According to ZOE, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite were some of the symptoms reported in people with Ômicron: during the second wave, there were also several reports of infected with diarrhea symptoms.

Alopecia or hair loss is a prevalent and common problem faced by people who have recovered from Covid-19 and experts believe that hair loss can be a lingering effect of the infection – it can be attributed to emotional stress, medications or the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines as a response to fight the virus. That is, if he lost pieces of hair after the illness, he would possibly have Ômicron.

Lastly, there are still reports of cases of eye infections – known as the Covid eye – or a strange rash on the toes – Covid toes – during the illness, which could mean that you were infected by the Ômicron variant.

