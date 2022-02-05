Three municipalities stand out in the opening of formal jobs in 2021 | National Journal

THE Brazil ended 2021 with 2.73 million more formal jobs than in the previous year. And three municipalities stood out in the opening of vacancies when considering the size of the population of each one.

The pandemic, which closed many doors, also stamped on the facade of a job agency vacancies that have become urgent.

“Companies linked to internet sales, e-commerce, hired a lot this last year and are looking for people who adapt to schedules, shifts and types of services compatible with internet sales”, says commercial director Thiago de Souza.

It is Thiago who selects candidates to work in these companies. There were more than 4,500 hires last year across the country, a record for the agency. So much so that he had to double the number of employees on his own team.

“I was looking for an opportunity in the personnel and HR department. I will complete one year in April 2022”, says one of the new hires.

The city of São Paulo barueri appears in first place in the proportional generation of formal jobs for every 100,000 inhabitants in a survey based on data from the Ministry of Labor’s Caged. In 2021, the municipality generated 11,152 jobs for every 100,000 inhabitants.

The company that recruits manpower is located in the commercial center of Barueri, where it has a little bit of everything, and then we understand why the city was the record holder in the generation of formal jobs. There, the economy is strongly driven by commerce and the provision of services – precisely the two sectors that most needed people to work last year.

São José, in Santa Catarina, also appears among the municipalities that proportionally employed the most. Igor Adão was out of work in 2020 and did several odd jobs until he was hired as a telesales splitter. In 2021, the supermarket admitted almost 4 thousand people.

“I came here in the morning, brought my resume in the afternoon, around 2:30 pm they already called me. I thank you every day for that, actually. Owner of my nose again. Being able to walk with your head held high,” she says.

Economist Bruno Imaizumi, from LCA Consultores, who analyzed the data from Caged, says that the recovery of some sectors is justified: “We have to remember that trade and services have greater weight, greater participation in the creation of jobs in Brazil, and they will continue, yes, growing. Mainly these sectors focused on technology, which is a change of habit, several changes in habits and consumption that were provoked, intensified by the pandemic”.

Last year, another city that gained prominence on the map of formal employment was Parauapebas, in Pará. Luís Cláudio Leite got a job as a storekeeper at an environmental engineering company and is happy to have left informality.