Tiago Abravanel is criticized after defending Arthur from Scooby

With little bullshit and little real entertainment in this edition of Big Brother Brasil, small confusions have become the height of the reality show. What will Tiago Abravanel say, who, after making a vow of silence at BBB 22, was criticized out here for saying that a joke by Pedro Scooby with his friend Arthur Aguiar was “bullying”.

It all started when Scooby and DG were making fun of Arthur while the brother played with Tiago’s party games, “Abravalândia”. Arthur was playing in catch teddy bears together with Jade and ended up becoming a joke for the brothers.

“Jade used to say: ‘Now it’s my turn’ and he’s ‘nothing, no nothing’”, said Scooby, imitating Arthur’s behavior on the teddy bear machine, drawing laughter from Douglas and Paulo André.

“No, we kept adjusting the teddy bear and when the teddy bear was about to be picked up, she said: ‘it’s my turn’”, explained the actor. Scooby continued imitating Arthur and the brothers burst out laughing. “Uh, but what’s a joke for what, bro?”, said the actor, visibly annoyed. The surfer continued to make fun of the actor, saying that he was very competitive. “Gee, sucker mill, bro”, said Arthur and everyone laughed again.

Suddenly, Tiago arrived, who was annoyed to see his friend being the victim of a joke by the other colleagues in the confinement. “You guys are so boring, my God in heaven.”, said the SBT heir. “Oh, it’s a wholesome joke,” Douglas explained. “We’re making fun of him about the teddy bear,” he added.

“A healthy joke is when you are not the focus of the joke”, said Tiago. “I’m here outside watching and it’s either the PA [Paulo André] or is Arthur. If y’all can’t hear it, then I’ll send the video,” she noted.

Tiago stated that they were practicing bullying – the practice of violent, intentional and repeated acts against a defenseless person, which can cause physical and psychological harm to the victims. Scooby didn’t like it and started yelling at his brother: “The teddy bear thing? Bullying? Okay, I’m not going to make fun of anyone else, just the PA”, said the surfer.

“IT’S A HEALTHY JOKE. Then you talk about evil.” (Scooby)

“I didn’t mean evil.” (Tiago)

“But bullying is mean.” (Douglas)

“I didn’t say anything, bro.” (Arthur) #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/cS9mMxCkZg — Sergio Santos (@ZAMENZA) February 5, 2022

Abravanel actually exaggerated when he said that his friends were bullying Arthur. The web even thought it was a trivialization of the word “bullying”, since so many people actually suffer from it out here.

Even at the risk of being cancelled, what was going on between scooby, dg, pa and arthur until TIAGO intervened is what I see in groups of friends of all ages: donation until they get a battery, then they stop, then make fun of each other. My father’s group of 58 years old is like this. this is not bullying —RM 🎀 (@keltalkshow) February 5, 2022

Still can’t believe how much Arthur Aguiar can’t stand uproar. Moh unnecessary mood with the boys, and to complete Tiago Abravanel talking about bullying… For the loveeeeeee! Arthur, don’t make me stop rooting for you! lol#BBB22 pic.twitter.com/21qrYZriJx — Deb | #BBB22 (@natvenavida) February 5, 2022

Tiago saying that Pedro spending Arthur for wanting to pay mad is bullying, traveled too much https://t.co/opbaCjBiTu — will (@williamreiz) February 5, 2022

I found it really heavy to use the word bullying since both arthur and scooby and DG make fun of each other, but if Tiago hadn’t used that word they wouldn’t stop and it was very clear that arthur was uncomfortable with the situation+ — Mah_ceci (@kim_mah_ceci) February 5, 2022

bro tiago do bbb said bullying is not evil and he’s asking because it’s evil ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ — letícia (@leticiamnzss) February 5, 2022

Bullying is serious business!

Bullying refers to all forms of aggressive attitudes, verbal or physical, intentional and repetitive, which occur without obvious motivation and are carried out by one or more individuals, causing pain and anguish, with the aim of intimidating or attacking another person. without having the possibility or ability to defend themselves, being carried out within an unequal relationship of forces or power.

Therefore, the word bullying should not be trivialized. There are people who actually suffer from this disease, not yet characterized as a crime in Brazil. Check out other situations considered bullying here.

