Truckers stranded at the Chilean border are ‘totally abandoned’, says senator

Alvaro Dias reports the lack of sanitary conditions faced by Brazilians, who have been waiting for release to enter the country for about 20 days: ‘They are sick, some with Covid-19, without food’

Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency The congressman’s proposal is for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to act diplomatically to resolve the impasse



the senator Alvaro Dias (We can) sent a letter to the president of the federal Senate, Rodrigo Pachecorequesting that Itamaraty act to resolve the crisis involving Brazilian truck drivers stranded at the border Chile with the Argentina. According to the parliamentarian, more than 2,500 workers have been paralyzed in the region of Mendoza, in the Andes, for about 20 days. The main reason for the slowness to cross the border would be the low number of agents to test truck drivers for Covid-19. “There was a strike in Argentina because of demands regarding the Covid-19 and at the border, the Chilean authority is not enough to handle the flow, only three employees attend, so there is an agglomeration”, explained the senator in a live interview on Jornal da Manhã, da Young Pan Newsthis Friday the 4th.

The parliamentary proposal is that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs act diplomatically to resolve the impasse and help truck drivers. Reports cited by Alvaro Dias show that the situation is chaotic in the region and workers are “abandoned”. “There are 2,500 truck drivers or more with very serious problems, sanitary problems, they are sick, some with Covid-19, who are taken to a small hotel and then return and are forced to pay a taxi of 200 dollars. No sanitary conditions, no food. They are totally abandoned,” he added.

Alvaro Dias met with Senate leaders to discuss the matter. With that, President Rodrigo Pacheco has already sent a request for help to the Itamaraty. “What they are asking for is support from the Brazilian diplomatic authority so that, by negotiating with the Chilean authorities, they can resolve this impasse that has lasted for days. There are truck drivers who have diseases such as diabetes, hypertension. They are out of medication. All possible difficulties are reported by them”, he concluded.