Twelve inspected stations in Cuiabá and VG are approved for fuel quality

The Civil Police, through the Specialized Police Station for Consumer Protection (Decon), State Procon and the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), in actions carried out between Tuesday and Friday (02. Varzea Grande.

The joint action targeted gas stations that were denounced by consumers who were suspicious of the quantity or quality of the fuel they supplied.

During the operation, the flow of 264 fuel nozzles was measured and 62 tests were carried out on the quality of ethanol, gasoline and diesel oil sold by the stations visited. the inspected posts.

Decon delegate, Rogério Ferreira, said that the first inspection of the year was quite positive, since during the actions, only two administrative assessments were issued, one of them for lack of security, at a vehicular natural gas filling station ( CNG), and another for lack of a fuel analysis instrument in another company.

“Decon civil police and Procon and ANP inspectors are together in this work, inspecting all the posts reported by consumers and this time, having a very favorable result for the population of Cuiabá and Várzea Grande”, said the delegate.

permanent actions

This is the first joint inspection action involving the Civil Police, the State Procon and the National Petroleum Agency in the year 2022 in Mato Grosso. In 2021, there were 14 operations across the state that resulted in dozens of disapproved and sealed nozzles and the arrest in flagrante delicto of the owner of a gas station in the capital who was selling regular gasoline with an anhydrous ethanol content of 54%.

