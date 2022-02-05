Ukraine crisis: understand the position of each country in the crisis between Russia and NATO in Eastern Europe – International

KIEV – While the Russia deploys 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine and the United States and the United Kingdom send troops to the region, diplomats and world leaders meet in a marathon of negotiations to prevent the conflict from becoming a major land war in Europe.

Here is a guide to the positions of the main international actors in the crisis:

United States

The crisis may be between Russia and Ukraine – and encompass Europe by extension – but the United States remains a central actor.

Washington has maintained its support for Ukraine’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity”, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by phone last Tuesday, 1. United States have repeatedly emphasized their commitment to NATO’s open-door policy, which allows countries to seek entry to the bloc.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the United States and NATO of using Ukraine as a pawn in a larger effort to restrict Russia, and the war of words between Moscow and Washington has escalated this week.

The Kremlin is studying US and NATO responses to recent Kremlin proposals, the Russian leader told a Moscow news conference on Tuesday, “but it is already clear that Russia’s fundamental concerns have been ignored.”

Concerned about the possibility of a Russian offensive like the one that resulted in the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, US officials emphasized to Russian counterparts that an attack would have “short and severe consequences,” including sweeping sanctions.

The United States — which has given Ukraine more than $2.7 billion in military assistance since 2014 — has increased shipments of weapons and equipment in recent weeks. The Biden government is sending 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe, while additional troops remain on standby, the report said. Washington Post on Wednesday.

Still, it is unclear how far the United States will go in the event of a new Russian invasion. The American public is tired of the war, and US officials have made it clear that no US troops will be sent to Ukraine itself.

United Kingdom

The UK is a staunch supporter of Ukraine and has accused Russia of plotting to overthrow the Ukrainian government.

On a visit to Kiev to meet with Zelensky on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Russian citizens of the potential human cost of the war and urged Russia to seek a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

THE United Kingdom sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine and is preparing to supply additional troops to NATO. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky News on Sunday that the government was preparing tougher sanctions against Russia. But London’s status as a haven for Russian oligarchs could undermine the British government’s tough stance on Russia.

Meanwhile, Johnson, who tried to carve out a new international role for the UK after Brexit, is fighting for his political life at home. He had to put off a call with Putin on Monday as he dealt with the fallout from an investigation into Downing Street partying during the coronavirus pandemic.

The two leaders spoke by phone on Wednesday. Putin criticized NATO’s reluctance to accept Russia’s demands, according to a Kremlin statement on the call.

Germany

European countries such as the Netherlands and Denmark have bolstered support for Ukraine with pledges of cybersecurity or military assistance.

Germany took a more cautious approach. So far, Berlin has ruled out supplying Ukraine with defensive weapons, offering last week to send a shipment of 5,000 helmets. The proposal inspired memes on social media, and the mayor of Kiev called it “an absolute joke”. Ukraine’s Ambassador to the Germany scolded Berlin for launching “pure appeasement policy”.

Europe’s biggest economy has expanded its trade and energy ties with Moscow in recent years and faces questions about the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline built to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany. The pipeline is not yet operational, but Germany and Europe in general are already heavily dependent on gas from Russia.

The issue presents an early test for Germany’s centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose Social Democrats have traditionally promoted rapprochement with Russia. The new government also adopted a more restrictive arms export policy. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, however, warned Moscow against aggression against Ukraine.

US officials pressured Berlin to take a stronger stance. Scholz said last month that Germany would consider stopping Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine.

Germany and France also last week resumed face-to-face talks with Russia and Ukraine on implementing the Minsk accords, which were aimed – so far unsuccessfully – at stopping the ongoing fighting in eastern Ukraine.

the french president Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin by phone twice in recent days, seeking to position himself as Europe’s leader in international affairs following the retirement of German leader Angela Merkel.

Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s decision to meet Putin in Moscow on Tuesday has caused discomfort at home and abroad. Opposition leaders described the trip as “treacherous”.

Orbán has a famous penchant for criticizing the European Union, even though Hungary is part of the bloc. He also intends to import more gas from Russia. THE Hungarywhich has seen tensions with Ukraine in recent years, has taken a softer stance on the crisis than other NATO countries.

“Hungary is interesting because Viktor Orbán has really built a very good relationship with Moscow, comparatively, and it tends to be a little atypical,” said Olga Oliker, program director for Europe and Central Asia at the International Crisis Group. “Worth watching to see where Hungary goes in this.”

Orbán, who faces a difficult election in April, called his visit to Russia a “peace mission”. After his nearly five-hour meeting with Putin on Tuesday, he stressed the importance of “mutual respect” and called for continued dialogue between Russia and the West.

Putin, meanwhile, called Hungary “one of Russia’s most important partners in Europe”, citing an important collaboration in nuclear energy.

Poland

Poland shares a border with Ukraine and a history of Russian aggression. The country saw the buildup of Russian forces outside Ukraine as an ominous sign that if an attack on Ukraine comes, Poland could be next.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday to pledge his government’s support against “Russian neo-imperialism”, pledging to help Ukraine with fuel, weapons and humanitarian and economic aid. He said that Polandthe UK and Ukraine are working to strengthen three-way cooperation, Reuters reported.

Baltic Sea countries such as Poland — a NATO member that is home to about 4,500 US troops — fear Western countries agreeing to restrict their military presence in areas close to Russian borders, Oliker said.

China

Putin is due to travel to Beijing for the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics this Friday. There, he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in person for the first time in nearly two years – and Ukraine will be on the agenda.

Last week, the State Department urged Beijing to push for a diplomatic solution for Ukraine. But China should benefit from the crisis in Ukraine, said the Washington Post. The situation has diverted attention from human rights violations in the country, and Western sanctions on Russia could create business opportunities. Trade and defense cooperation between the two countries has grown in recent years.

Xi and Putin have a common ambition: to expand their international influence and fight the United States. And about the Russian military buildup near Ukraine, the China so far it has shown itself willing to defend Moscow. China’s foreign minister told Blinken in a January 30 phone call that Russia’s concerns should be taken seriously.

Still, China is likely not interested in seeing an eruption of armed conflict, experts say — in part because it buys a large amount of military equipment from Ukraine.