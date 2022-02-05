Ukrainian soldiers conduct war exercise in Chernobyl – News

military forces of Ukraine fired shots at abandoned buildings and launched grenades and mortars on Friday during urban combat exercises in the city of Pripyat, which has been deserted since the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, which caused the evacuation of thousands of people.

Special forces, police and the National Guard held exercises in snowy streets near abandoned Soviet hotels and buildings, some of them with hammer and sickle signs. A special radiation control unit carried out checks before and during the exercises.

Ukraine has been conducting drills as the country braces for a possible military offensive by Russia, which has amassed more than 100,000 troops near its borders in recent weeks.





“This was a battle with irregular militias in an urban setting,” said one soldier, dressed in white camouflage, who did not identify himself.

THE Russiawhich seized the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and supports separatists in the east of the country, denies planning an attack but demands security guarantees, including a promise that the NATO military alliance (Oranization of the Atlantic Treaty North) will never admit the entry of Ukraine.

On April 26 last year, Ukraine marked the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, when a nuclear reactor at a power plant 108 km north of the capital Kiev exploded during a failed safety test.

The result was the world’s worst nuclear accident, which sent clouds of radiation to parts of Europe.





