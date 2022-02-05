Understand how Rayan boy rescued from a well in Morocco | World

Moroccan rescuers have been working for four days to save 5-year-old Rayan, who fell into a 32-meter-deep well, the equivalent of a 10-story building, in a mountainous region in the northern province of Chefchaouen. .
The fall was on Tuesday (1st), but rescue work officially started on Wednesday (2). The operation mobilizes Morocco and leaves the population distressed. The boy’s parents and hundreds of residents of the region joined the teams waiting for the end of the rescue.
Image of the boy inside the well in Morocco four days ago — Photo: Reproduction
See below how the rescue operation is:
- On Wednesday, authorities sent backhoe loaders to the site. The teams started by digging a hole parallel to the well to the depth at which the boy is. The entire operation was carried out cautiously because the soil is fragile and there were risks of landslides and rockfalls;
- On the same day, the boy was given supplies of oxygen, water and food on a rope, according to the Associated Press. A camera was also sent to monitor the child;
- Morocco’s MAP news agency reported that topographic engineering experts were called in to help;
- On Thursday (3), the rescuers dug all day to get to the depth where Rayan is. Medical teams, an ambulance and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene. At night, the teams reached a depth of 22 meters but the work was hampered by the risk of the ground collapsing;
- On Friday (4), rescuers reached a depth of 32 meters and began to dig horizontally to get to the boy. were useds steel pipes to form an access tunnel and protect rescue teams;
- From there, the machines were removed and manual excavation began, using shovels and pickaxes;
- Saturday morning (5), The fourth day of rescue began with authorities reporting that they were just meters from reaching Rayan and that the final stage of the operation was the most dangerous, due to the risks of landslides;
- At around 1 pm (Brasilia time), the Moroccan press reported that the committee overseeing the rescue had updated the boy’s health status. According to them, Rayan was alive and still receiving an oxygen supply. Also according to the press, the boy would have some injuries which makes his removal from the scene delicate.
Watch rescue videos:
Videos show boy trapped in 32-meter-deep well in Morocco
5-year-old boy stuck in well for three days in Morocco
5-year-old boy has been trapped in a well in Morocco for days