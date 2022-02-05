Understand what the glass house will look like in reality

After Boninho confirmed that “BBB 22” (TV Globo) will have a glass house with two more members of the popcorn team, Tadeu Schmidt explained today, during the live program, more details on how the novelty will work.

The man and woman, who are already confined, arrive at the glass house next Friday. From this day onwards, viewers will be able to decide, in a vote, if the participants will really integrate the cast of the reality.

Either both enter or none enter. The result of this vote will be next Sunday, before the formation of the wall. If the duo enters, they will both be immune and together they will have to cast an open vote. It’s not a nomination, it’s more of a house vote” explained Thaddeus.

In a statement sent earlier, the broadcaster informed that the two candidates for participants are already in individual confinement and “following all health protocols” to avoid contagion by covid. The great novelty of this edition is that the glass house will be set up outside the brothers’ house, as happened in the 2009 edition.