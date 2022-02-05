Unimed Teresina achieves Piauí’s highest score in the IDSS | SOS Unimed

Unimed Teresina conquered again Piauí’s highest score in the 2021 Operator Qualification program, base year 2020, of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). The cooperative achieved a score of 0.7362, where 1.0 is the maximum score to be obtained, within the Supplementary Health Performance Index (IDSS) and had the best result in the state. The operator that obtained the second best score reached 0.6730, and the third reached 0.6627.
The operator achieved the highest score in Piauí in the Operator Qualification program of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). — Photo: Ascom Unimed Teresina
The IDSS is a type of note that allows comparing companies in the supplementary health sector within the same parameters. According to ANS, the IDSS is composed of a set of indicators that assess operators in terms of quality criteria; health care – on a set of actions to promote, prevent and provide health care; access guarantee; sustainability in the market and process management and regulation. For the beneficiary, the note represents an important parameter of the quality of the services provided.
Unimed Teresina won again the highest score in Piauí in the 2021 Operators Qualification program. — Photo: Disclosure
According to the President of the Unimed Teresina System, the urologist Emmanuel Fontes (CRM-PI 1912), this result shows a constant commitment to improvements in the quality of health care based on the professionalization of Unimed Teresina’s management.
“This recognition shows that we are on the right path, focused on the high performance of our indicators through professional management and engaged teams. Unimed will continue to invest more and more in excellent care for its beneficiaries and for all people who need our services”, emphasizes the president.
Hospital Unimed Primavera
Technical Director: Dr. Rafael Correia Lima (CRM-PI 3681)
Unimed Islets Unit
Technical Director: Dr. Alberto Monteiro (CRM-PI 3032)
Children’s Emergency Care – Parnaíba
Technical Director: Edgard dos Santos Verás Júnior (CRM-PI 2278)