Unpublished video shows Moïse’s last hours at the kiosk where he was killed – 02/05/2022

On Tuesday (1st), the Civil Police released 10 minutes of footage that captured the beating to death of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe. The video recorded by the security camera at the Tropicália kiosk, in Barra da Tijuca, and analyzed by the investigators, however, totals three uninterrupted hours, from 10:25 pm on January 24 to 1:26 am on the 25th.

The unprecedented content to which the UOL had access shows Moïse alone, tied up and unconscious for 21 minutes after the assault session next to the kiosk (see the video). The images also reveal that Samu tried to revive the Congolese for 25 minutes and that there are other men not yet identified by the Civil Police involved in the aggressions – one of them ties Moïse’s feet.

start of the fight

The footage starts at 10:25 pm and shows Moïse and the kiosk worker, in a striped shirt, arguing. The man has a piece of wood in his hand and Moïse takes a chair.

They chase each other around Tropicália’s freezer until Moïse abandons her chair and a broom and makes a “calm” motion with her hands.

Fábio Pirineus da Silva, the Beautiful, appears in the images crossing the street towards the kiosk. Belo told the police that, at this point, he told Moïse “you’re high and getting into trouble”. According to the aggressor, the Congolese would have replied: “Then hit me”.

Before Belo could hit the Congolese, Brendon Alexander Luz da Silva, aka Tota, appears and pushes the victim to the ground. All this action takes less than two minutes.

An unidentified man in a yellow T-shirt, who has seen the start of the melee, escorts the two attackers to the side stairs of the kiosk and grabs Moïse’s legs.

Sources told the report that the Civil Police did not charge this man with crimes because it is not clear if he tried to immobilize Moïse or get him out of the fight.

At 10:26 pm, Moïse falls to the ground and gets into a fight with Brendon. Belo comes up with a baseball bat and hits Moïse 11 times. The victim tries to get rid of the aggressors at all times. Everyone watches from afar, without acting, while the Congolese agonizes.

Congolese Moïse Kabagambe in the last minutes of his life at Quiosque Tropicália, in Barra da Tijuca Image: Reproduction

Brendon told the Civil Police that he is a jiu-jitsu practitioner. Several times, Moïse tries to counter the attacker, even after taking a leg lock from the boy.

In testimony, Brendon said he had a “clear conscience” because his only participation in the crime had been this coup.

But the full images show that Brendon was the only one of the aggressors who was with Moïse during the 6 uninterrupted minutes of aggression and was the last to leave the kiosk after finding that the Congolese was unable to react.

The last minutes of struggle for life

At 10:28 pm, while Moïse is still being beaten by the attackers, the employee takes the bag that the Congolese left on the floor. He places it next to the kiosk, where the video can’t reach.

The OAB-RJ Human Rights Commission, which provides legal assistance to Moïse’s family, claims that this object disappeared — which led to the boy being taken to the IML (Medical-Legal Institute) as indigent.

At 10:29 pm, a witness appears in the video with two children. She told police that at this point Brendon reportedly told her “not to look because he was stealing”. There is no information or report that Moïse practiced robberies in the region.

Aleson Cristiano de Oliveira Fonseca, known as Dezenove, declared in a statement that he hit Moïse to “vent his anger”. He appears in the unpublished images throwing punches and stepping on Moïse, a fact that he did not report to the Civil Police.

After the last attempt to get out from under Brendon, Moïse hit the ground three times. In fighting sports, the movement indicates the withdrawal of one of the fighters and that the opponent must leave the ring.

Image: Reproduction

Brendon ignored the signal. Aleson picked up a baseball bat and continued beating the Congolese.

At 10:32 pm Moïse moves for the last time, a slight movement of his left hand. Brendon hits the Congolese in the face, who doesn’t react.

The boy was beaten non-stop for 6 minutes, with punches, stomps, hits with a baseball bat and slaps.

A second unidentified man, shirtless and wearing a cap, appears with a rope. He ties Moïse’s legs and feet together and hands the limbs over to Brendon to join hands with his feet.

To the report, lawyer Rodrigo Mondego, attorney for the Human Rights Commission of the OAB-RJ, which represents Moïse’s family, says that the description indicates that this man can also be held responsible.

“But I reiterate that we did not have access to the images, to analyze the whole context and ask the Civil Police for further explanations about other accused”, says the lawyer.

Moïse was unconscious and unsupported for 21 minutes

Brendon gets up and leaves Moïse tied up and unconscious at 10:38 pm. Then, at 10:47 pm, he returns only to check the knots in the rope. By this time, the other two aggressors had already left the image and did not return.

Shortly after, the witness returns to the images. She stated in a statement that, at that moment, she told the attackers that Moïse’s pulse was weak and asked them to untie the Congolese.

Brendon sees Moïse, who was on his stomach, and tries to revive him. The witness’s boyfriend too. At 10:57 pm, the witnesses leave the Congolese. Unawakened and beaten, Moïse remains alone for 21 minutes until Samu arrives at 11:18 pm.

Samu meets the Congolese Moïse Kabagambe, at the Tropicália kiosk, in Barra da Tijuca Image: Reproduction

For 25 minutes, health professionals try to revive the boy. At 11:43 pm, Moïse’s body is covered in white plastic – this has not stopped the kiosk from continuing to operate.

The images show that a man refills the freezer, after he is dead. Before, during the aggressions, children, young people and adults passed by the place, bought drinks and did not call for help.

At 1:08 am, a team from the Capital Homicide Police Station arrives at the scene. The recording ends at 1:26 am.

The IML declared that Moïse died from trauma to the chest, with pulmonary contusion. His lung was punctured and he breathed in his own blood.

How are the investigations going?

Brendon, Belo and Aleson were temporarily arrested by Justice, for the crime of double qualified murder. Now, the Civil Police are looking for the motive for the murder.

The investigations ruled out the participation of Carlos Fábio da Silva Muzi, owner of the Tropicália kiosk. He provided the security camera footage and collaborated with the investigations, according to the Civil Police.

Men arrested for double-degree murder after videos of Moïse beating Image: MARCOS PORTO/AGENCY THE DAY/AGENCY THE DAY/STAY CONTENT

Alauir de Mattos Faria, corporal of the Military Police, was heard last Thursday (3). He owns the Biruta kiosk, where Brendon, Aleson and Moïse worked. There is no evidence of his involvement in the crime.