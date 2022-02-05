US criticizes ‘scandalous abuse’ of human rights in Cuba – News

The United States criticized Cuba this Thursday (3) for the human rights violations committed against political prisoners.

‘We want freedom and democracy’, says Cuban living in Brazil

The head of US diplomacy for the Americas, Brian Nichols, called the situation experienced by opponents of the communist government behind bars a “scandalous abuse of human rights”.

According to the Cuban Attorney General’s Office, 790 people, 55 of them minors, were prosecuted for “acts of vandalism” and “serious disturbances of order” for having participated in the demonstrations of July 11, 2021.

The popular mobilization that took to the streets of the country’s main cities last year was harshly repressed by the military and police. The spontaneous protests were motivated by the economic crisis and the lack of freedom of expression.

Nichols said that a closer relationship between Washington and Havana depends, initially, on Cuba “releasing the hundreds of detained political prisoners” and “allowing greater freedom of expression and access to the Internet”, since the connection in the country is controlled by the state and several digital platforms have access blocked.

the NGO Cubalex monitors the situation of political prisoners in Cuba and has a public list with almost 1,400 names only of people who were arrested for having participated in the July 11th acts, a number much higher than that published by the authorities. There are also dozens of people who are still missing after being taken away by the Cuban authorities.