US: Media group is hacked, and China may be involved – News

The American media group News Corp, which publishes the Wall Street Journal and the British newspapers The Times and The Sun, reported this Friday (4) that it was the target of a hacker attack in January and that the action may have been committed. by Chinese spies.

In a document presented to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, News Corp reported that the target was the platform of one of its third-party providers, which offer technological solutions to several of its journalistic vehicles and departments.

“The company is conducting an investigation to learn the circumstances of this operation and determine its nature, scope, duration and impacts,” said the group founded by billionaire and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

He highlighted that financial data and that of his clients were not visibly affected and that the attack had already been controlled.

Cybersecurity firm Mandiant confirmed to AFP that it was hired by News Corp to clarify the incident and cited China as a prime suspect.

“Mandiant assesses that the actors behind this operation have connections to China, and we believe they are likely involved in espionage activities aimed at obtaining intelligence in furtherance of Chinese interests,” said Mandiant Vice President David Wong. .

Washington has suspected for years that China is launching cyberattacks against US companies, organizations and government agencies. Beijing rejects the accusations.

On Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said his agency is working on more than 2,000 investigations. “The Chinese government tries to steal information, or technology, from us,” he said. According to Wray, a new counterintelligence case concerning China is opened, on average, twice a day.

The United States accused China of also being responsible for the mass invasion of Microsoft’s Exchange messaging services in March 2021. Beijing reacted at the time, saying these were “baseless” accusations.