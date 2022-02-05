US sends military reinforcements to Poland, which borders Ukraine

The mobilization of American reinforcements to Poland, sent to reassure allies worried about Russian-Ukrainian tensions, “has started”, a spokesman for the Polish army told AFP on Saturday.

“The first soldiers arrived at Jesionka airport” (southeast), declared Major Przemyslaw Lipczynski, adding that the main forces of a US contingent of 1,700 soldiers planned to land “soon”.

Major Lipczynski said logistical preparations “started from last week”. This Saturday, a plane carrying soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division landed in Jesionka.

The United States on Wednesday announced the deployment of 3,000 additional troops to eastern Europe to defend NATO countries “against any aggression” amid diplomatic efforts to convince Russia to withdraw troops stationed on the Ukrainian border.

The new American troops are in addition to the 8,500 troops placed on alert at the end of January by President Joe Biden to be deployed in NATO’s rapid reaction force if the need arises.

Russia has deployed tens of thousands of troops on the border with its neighboring country for months, which for Westerners is a clear demonstration that there is an imminent military plan.

Russia denies the accusations and says it is threatened by NATO, which it asks not to expand and, therefore, not to include Ukraine and to withdraw from the area of ​​eastern Europe.