Vaccination will be mandatory in Austria from Saturday

The Austrian president enacted this Friday (4) the law on mandatory vaccination against covid-19, which will come into force on Saturday (5), an unprecedented measure within the European Union (EU)

“Alexander Van der Bellen enacted today (Friday) at noon the federal law on mandatory vaccination against covid-19,” the presidency announced in a statement.

The rule was published shortly afterwards in the Official Gazette and “so it will come into force on Saturday,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health told AFP.

The law affects all residents over the age of 18 in this country of 8.9 million people, except pregnant women, those who contracted the virus less than 180 days ago and those who may be exempt on medical grounds.

Controls will only start in mid-March and unvaccinated people will face fines ranging from 600 to 3,600 euros.

However, they can be void if the offender is vaccinated within two weeks.

About 60% of Austrians support the law, which was adopted in January by a large majority. Only the far right voted against it.

However, it generates rejection in another important part of the population.

In recent weeks, tens of thousands of people have demonstrated to denounce a measure they consider radical and liberticidal.

Criticisms also arose about the meaning of the law, given the lower severity of the ômicron variant and the explosion in the number of cases.

In fact, the government has announced that health restrictions will soon be relaxed, even for unvaccinated people, who are currently excluded from restaurants and cultural and sporting venues.

But for Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein, mandatory vaccination aims to protect against “new waves”, “to combat the new variants” that could emerge in the coming months, he explained on Twitter on Thursday.

Less than 70% of the Austrian population has a complete vaccination schedule (with the obligation in most cases to present three doses), a percentage lower than that of France and Spain and which has decreased even more after the recent expiration of many certificates.