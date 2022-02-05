Venezuelan troops move to border with help from Russia and Iran, says Colombian minister

Venezuela is moving troops to the Colombian border with technical assistance from Russia and Iran, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said on Thursday, calling the possible deployment “foreign interference”.

Molano, citing intelligence sources, said troop movements were recorded near the Colombian province of Arauca, the scene of fierce fighting between National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas and FARC dissidents for control of drug trafficking.

The government of Venezuela did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We know that Fanb (National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela) men and units were deployed to the border with technical assistance from Russia … and Iran,” Molano said at an anti-drug conference in the Colombian Caribbean city of Cartagena.

Colombia’s human rights ombudsman reported that clashes between illegal armed groups in Arauca left 66 dead and 1,200 displaced in January alone.

The dispute between the groups over control of drug trafficking and other illicit economies began in Venezuela’s Apure state and spread to Colombia, Molano said.

The ELN has teamed up with Segunda Marquetalia, a faction of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) that reject a 2016 peace deal with the government, to fight another splinter FARC group, he added.

The Colombian government accuses Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of harboring FARC and ELN dissidents, something he has repeatedly denied.