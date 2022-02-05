Video shows B737 landing with landing gear collapse this Friday

Image: Reproduction / KSNV News 3 Las Vegas





A Boeing 737-800 aircraft of US airline Sun Country, registered under registration N817SY, was filmed having its landing gear collapsed during landing on the night of Friday, February 4, following a problem shortly after take off.

The following video shows a large amount of sparks emitted, and it is not possible to define whether they are from the landing gear or the engine rubbing against the ground, or from both points.

The jet started the flight SY-110 from Las Vegas to Minneapolis, both cities in the United States, with 50 passengers and 6 crew, according to the local channel. KSNV News 3and was ascending after taking off from runway 01R at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid Airport when pilots stopped the climb at about 9,500 feet altitude (2,900 meters) due to a problem with the right main landing gear.

The flight crew consulted the troubleshooting of the Boeing 737-800 manuals and decided that it would be more appropriate to return to the airport of origin.

So, about 30 minutes after departure, the plane was positioned for an approach to runway 26R, and landing took place about 40 minutes from takeoff.

During the landing, however, many sparks were seen coming out of the region of the main gear and the engine on the right side. The aircraft stopped on the runway and could not proceed. Passengers disembarked via stairs and were taken by bus to the terminal.

The aircraft remained on the runway for several hours as crews removed fuel to allow it to be towed to a parking area, airport spokeswoman Melissa DeFrank told local television.

After the occurrence, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported on its aviation safety analysis and sharing system: “AIRCRAFT STARTED AND RETURNED, LANDED AND THE LANDING TEM COLLAPSE, LAS VEGAS, NV.”

A spokesperson for the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the agency was monitoring the incident but did not immediately launch an investigation.

By the time of publication of this article, we had not become aware of any additional details about what the problem might have been presented by the aircraft in relation to the landing gear, nor whether the breakage was due to the problem or, as reported by some sotes, due to the performing a hard landing (when the aircraft touches the ground with more force than ideal).



