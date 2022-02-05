Video shows the moment when Safadão and his wife jump in line for the vaccine in Fortaleza

A video made by security cameras recorded the moment when singer Wesley Safadão and his wife, Thyane Dantas, cut the line for vaccination against covid-19, in Fortaleza. The images were shown during the testimony that Thyane gave to the Public Ministry of Ceará, which is investigating the case. In addition to them, two other people were denounced for passive corruption and embezzlement.

The MP points out that the couple arrived at the mall’s food court, where vaccination took place, alongside their friend Marcelo. He saw even the table where a woman is, who stands up and greets Wesley and Thyane. Then she directs the couple to enter the space without going through the preliminary check, unlike people in line.

The MP also says in the complaint that Safadão opted for a place with the application of Janssen, a vaccine that was a single dose. Thyane was also vaccinated prior to release for her age group.

In the statement, she was asked about the different treatment they received and what motivated them. “I believe that because we are different people. In the sense of being public and being careful not to crowd. Maybe if he (Safadão) sat there in line, he would have asked for a photo. I believe that’s why he had this be careful to put it there in front”, he said.

Complaint
Safadão, his wife, producer Sabrina Tavares and a servant of the Fortaleza Health Department were denounced by the MP for embezzlement and privileged passive corruption. The document has already been sent to the Court. The investigation into a crime against public health was shelved.

Eight prosecutors sign the complaint, which ends a procedure that began in July last year, the day after the couple and the producer were vaccinated against covid-19, without following the vaccination schedule of the capital of Ceará.

The investigation pointed out that the scheme had the participation of effective and outsourced servers of the secretariat, as well as advisors and friends of Safadão.

