Vietnamese Youtubers Create Their Own Bugatti Chiron

Vietnamese youtubers from the NHẾT TV channel created a very interesting replica of the luxurious and powerful Bugatti Chiron. With experience in building cars from extremely restricted budgets, the vehicle created was born from scratch.

To guide their work, the youtubers only used photos and, sometimes, small scale models to create sketches and configure some points. Finished now, the replica began to be built by the real Vietnamese artists in April 2021.

publicity

Read too:

Image: Playback/YouTube/NHÉT TV/

Everything was carried out in a workshop environment with a structure beyond the precarious. Even with regard to safety, since a mask was not even used at the time of soldering – among other details that would make any CIPA responsible’s hair stand on end.

A Bugatti Chiron from scratch

First, Vietnamese YouTubers built a steel frame along the lines of the vehicle’s basic shape. All welded with a relatively light material. Then the frame was wrapped with masking tape, creating a base on which clay could be applied and shaped, to achieve the car’s design.

Image: Playback/YouTube/NHÉT TV

After a lot of work, the plaster was applied, paired with the steel frame. When the clay was removed, the plaster mold obtained was then fibered internally. In the process, the bodywork was installed on a more robust steel chassis, designed for real driving.

The chassis received a single A-arm suspension at the front (in some respects this item is similar to what you see on the original NA Mazda Miata. The rear received what appears to be a 5-link setup.

Image: Playback/YouTube/NHÉT TV

Throughout the build, all sorts of nifty techniques were employed to make things simple and basic. There was good attention to important details, being developed very creatively, such as the bolt pattern from the hubs to a round piece of steel that creates custom brake discs for the car.

a creative touch up

Image: Playback/YouTube/NHÉT TV

A lot of work the youtubers also undertook in the final touches. The grilles received mesh panels, for example, and a lot of attention was paid to items like the rear diffuser and exhaust vents, seeking to achieve the look that the real Bugatti Chiron has. You can follow the whole process in the Vietnamese video itself:

In addition to internal dampers, there’s even a faux panel fitted to the rear deck to replicate the bare W16 engine seen in the Chiron’s actual design. The Vietnamese used a naturally aspirated, in-line four-cylinder engine to make the replica run for real.

The part was previously under the hood of a Toyota, with presumably much less than 100 hp. Finally, the finish is carried out in an appropriate paint scheme that approximates the classic Bugatti blue and black.

Image: Playback/YouTube/NHÉT TV

Of course, attentive eyes see all the differences; and the closer the youtubers’ vehicle is observed, the further away from the original model the creation gets. Anyway, the vehicle is the result of a creation that deserves a lot of consideration.

Last February, the same team built a replica of the Ferrari 488 GTB, but it didn’t achieve the precision they achieved with the replica Chiron. In 2020, the Vietnamese built a homemade replica of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which ran on a scooter engine.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube from Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!