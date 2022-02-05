Virtual crowdfunding to help Moïse’s family hits the goal and raises almost R$ 70 thousand | Rio de Janeiro



Family of Congolese Moise, killed at the Barra da Tijuca kiosk, attended DH Barra, this Wednesday – Marcos Porto/Agência O Dia

Published 04/02/2022 16:36

Rio – The NGO Meu Rio reached the goal of R$ 50,000 from the virtual crowdfunding to help the family of young Congolese Moïse Kabagambe. Open for less than two days, the cause was embraced by hundreds of people and reached, until Friday afternoon, R$ 69,680 thousand. According to the NGO, all the money raised will be used to guarantee legal and psychological support and assist the young Congolese’s family members in the medium term.

Moïse worked for months in some kiosks in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, to help support the house, where he lived with his family. The young man was 24 years old and arrived in Brazil as a child, accompanied by his brothers. In the country, he and his family were recognized as refugees by the Brazilian government. According to the Program, he was a person very dear to the entire team at PARES Caritas RJ, who saw him grow and integrate.

Family receives support from the Human Rights Commission

On Thursday afternoon (3), the Congolese’s family also received support from the Human Rights Commission and the president of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj), deputy André Ceciliano (PT). The commission, together with the OAB/RJ, will monitor the investigations into the case. The agency also offered psychological support to Moïse’s relatives and discussed safety measures that could be adopted by the Congolese’s relatives.

“We offer support for the mental health of Moïse’s family, in addition to monitoring the investigation. The family feels exposed and vulnerable with everything and fears for their future and safety. Therefore, our service here was to prioritize and reinforce the family’s safety, so that, regardless of the decision they make to stay in Brazil or not, that decision is based on security”, said the president of the Commission, deputy Dani Monteiro (Psol).

“I feel happy to have been received by the Alerj commission and also by the OAB, who listened to my pain. And I thank the press for showing the whole truth”, said Moïse’s mother, Ivana Lay. The Congolese’s brother, Djodjo Baraka Karagambe, called for justice: “We hope the people who did this to him pay. We want justice.”

Act will seek justice for Moïse this Saturday (5)

The Congolese Community in Brazil, collectives and black movements will meet this Saturday (5), at 10 am, in front of the Tropicália Kiosk, at Posto 8 on Barra da Tijuca beach, West Zone of Rio, to ask for justice for the death of Moise Kabamgale. The family of the 24-year-old Congolese boy, beaten to death on January 24, is expected at the demonstration.