Voepass informs that it has new schedules and more flights in the Rota das Emoções operation





After almost two months of operations, connecting the cities of the “Rota das Emoções” in the Northeast of Brazil, VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas announces adjustments to its network with daily flights in the tourist itinerary that covers destinations in two states in the region: Jericoacoara and Fortaleza, in Ceará and Parnaíba and Teresina, in Piauí.

The flights between the cities of Fortaleza/CE and Jericoacoara/CE will take place five times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, on Saturdays and Sundays. The operation between the capital of Ceará and the cities of Teresina and Parnaíba, in Piauí, will take place daily.

Departing from Jericoacoara to Parnaíba the flights will be carried out on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, on Saturdays and Sundays. The operation between the cities of the state of Piauí, Parnaíba and Teresina, will take place daily, with a round trip on the same day.

“We reinforced our strategy of meeting demand in the intra-northeast region, even in the low season. The flights will consolidate with an influx of tourist and business travelers alike”, says Eduardo Busch, CEO of VOEPASS.





Augmentation in JDO

Flights departing from Fortaleza to Juazeiro do Norte gain new schedules and frequencies from February 11th. The operation will take place six times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, on Saturdays and Sundays, with two possibilities of departure, with departures at 07:00 and 18:30 and with two return options departing from Juazeiro do Norte. , at 08:45 or 20:15.

In addition to expanding the offer, the new timetables will bring greater convenience to passengers. “We adapted our operations in Juazeiro do Norte so that they are more efficient from the passenger’s point of view, even allowing for a round trip on the same day”, comments Eduardo Busch.

All VOEPASS operations take place in partnership with GOL Linhas Aéreas (interline) and with LATAM (codeshare). Tickets are available for purchase in all VOEPASS distribution channels and, in addition to the conventional ticket, the company offers the possibility of purchasing the “Passport of Emotions”, which allows customers flexibility in the travel schedule for both date and definition. of destinations.

