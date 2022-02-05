Weintraub arrives to testify at the Federal Police this Friday for attacks on the STF | São Paulo

Former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub arrived at the Federal Police superintendence in São Paulo early this Friday afternoon (4) to give a statement, scheduled to begin at 2 pm.

Weintraub is the subject of a preliminary investigation, opened by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which investigates attacks on the court.

2 of 2 Former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub — Photo: Reproduction/Bom Dia Brasil Former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub — Photo: Reproduction/Bom Dia Brasil

During an interview aired on a podcast on January 17 of this year, the former Minister of Education said, without presenting evidence, that one of the STF ministers tried to buy his house, even though the property was not for sale. “Is that proper? This judge denied me habeas corpus”, he attacked.

According to Alexandre de Moraes, Weintraub released “various false information about the performance of the Federal Supreme Court and conduct related to its members” and, therefore, ordered the PF to hear the former minister.

Upon arrival, Weintraub stated that he “always spoke the truth” and that he is not afraid of justice. “Several times over the course of these three years that I became a public person, people rated me as controversial, I was sued 178 times. I’ve never had a lawsuit before and I’ve won absolutely every lawsuit because I’ve always told the truth. , you will know the truth, I speak the truth. If here in Brazil, unfortunately, today, to speak the truth is to be controversial, this is my path, I will not run away from it.”

Regarding a live he did on YouTube, he said: “I didn’t talk about persecution, as far as I can remember, but I’m here to testify. I’m absolutely not afraid of justice and I’m here to tell the truth”.

The deposition was scheduled for January 31, but was postponed to this Friday, at the request of the defense, because the lawyer was in the final stage of recovery from Covid-19.