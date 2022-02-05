Weintraub reveals to PF that Lewandowski tried to buy his house

Former Minister of Education Abrahan Weintraub said that STF (Federal Supreme Court) Minister Ricardo Lewandowski tried to buy his house in São Paulo even though the property was not for sale. The statement was made in a statement to the Federal Police this afternoon.

The STF minister sent a note on Friday night (4) stating that he visited two properties in the Weintraub condominium, but none of them belonged to the former Minister of Education. “Minister Ricardo Lewandowski’s office informs that, through a real estate brokerage, the minister visited two houses in the aforementioned condominium in São Paulo, which were for sale, but none of them owned by the deponent. [Weintraub]”.

The investigation was opened by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Court. The testimony was given by videoconference to police officers based in Brasília, while Weintraub was at the PF headquarters in São Paulo.

On January 17, the former education minister said in a podcast interview that they tried to buy his house. The justification for the acquisition attempt was that Weintraub would not return to Brazil after going to the United States to take over the directorship of the World Bank.

“Is that appropriate? This judge denied me habeas corpus,” Weintraub said, without naming names. The former minister is considering launching a candidacy for the government of São Paulo in this year’s elections.

Testimony

During the testimony today, the former minister said that he had no intention of defaming anyone, and that he only mentioned the case on the podcast when asked about the Supreme Court. “At that moment, he remembered the proposal (…) as he understood it to be a curious, anecdotal case that had caused him discomfort, as not even his residence was for sale”, said Weintraub, according to the statement made to the FEDERAL POLICE.

According to Weintraub, it was his lawyer, Auro Tanaka, who informed him about Lewandowski’s proposal. He said the interest was revealed in the second half of 2021.

He added to the police that he will send documents that prove the entry, more than once, of the STF minister on his property.

Dr. Auro told the declarant that the proposal was forwarded through a broker, whose name he does not remember”

Statement by Abraham Weintraub

“Possibly the name of the broker will be on the condominium’s entry register, which the declarant will forward.”

The former minister said that Lewandowski’s interest came after he rejected a request for habeas corpus made by Weintraub. In it, the former Minister of Education wanted to stop being considered as investigated in an inquiry based on the old National Security Law.

Ex-minister says he was not asked for a bribe

Weintraub said that, during his tenure in office, no one offered, promised or asked for an “undue advantage”, a term used in the Penal Code to define a bribe or kickback. The former Minister of Education also denied that any STF minister, court servant or a third party had asked him for “something in exchange” for a court decision.

Weintraub told police he had no intention of prosecuting Lewandowski. “If he had such an intention, he would have already proposed legal action,” said the former head of Education. He pointed out that he did not even mention the magistrate’s name in the interview.

At the beginning of the hearing, the former minister took the opportunity to ask the agents not to specify his address in the United States because the investigation is public and also because “he is being threatened”.