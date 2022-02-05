Weintraub tells PF that Lewandowski wanted to buy his house; understand – Policy

Abraham Weintraub says Ricardo Lewandowski made a proposal to buy his house (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil Nelson Jr. / SCO / STF ) Former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub said this Friday (4/2) that Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), made a proposal to buy his house in So Paulo. According to Weintraub, the property was not for sale.

According to the former minister, the offer would have been made to lawyer Auro Tanaka, through a brokerage firm.

In an interview aired on a podcast on January 17 this year, Weintraub said that one of the STF ministers, who denied habeas corpus to him, had tried to buy his house.

“I live in a house, in a closed condominium, a good house. A STF judge was looking for a house in the region, inside the condominium. He saw my house and said: ‘P, nice house, huh? From who ?’ They said: ‘Abraham Weintraub’. ‘Ask him if he doesn’t want to sell to me’. What do you think about this? adequate?”, said the former minister in the interview.

According to Moraes, Weintraub released “various false information about the performance of the Federal Supreme Court and conduct related to its members” and, therefore, ordered the PF to hear the former minister.

In the deposition, Weintraub said that it was not his intention to defame the Supreme Minister or link him to some kind of crime, but promised to present records of Lewandowski’s entry into the condominium.