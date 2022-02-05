Weintraub tells the Federal Police that Lewandowski wanted to buy his house

Former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub told the Federal Police, this Friday 4th, that Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court, wanted to buy his house. However, he denied the intention to impute crime to the magistrate when revealing the alleged episode in a podcast. The information is from Folha de S.Paulo.

Weintraub testified to the PF by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF. In January, the magistrate opened a preliminary investigation to investigate statements by the bolsonarista in an interview with the podcast. Intelligence Ltd. Without presenting evidence, Weintraub said that one of the court ministers who denied him habeas corpus tried to buy his house in a gated community, even though it wasn’t for sale.

According to Weintraub, this magistrate claimed that the former Minister of Education, who was in the United States and was being investigated by the Court, would not return to Brazil.

“I’ll tell you another spicy detail. I live in a house, in a closed condominium, a good house. A STF judge was looking for a house in the region, inside the condominium. He saw my house and said: ‘Wow, nice house, huh, whose is it?’ They said: ‘Abraham Weintraub’. ‘Ask him if he doesn’t want to sell to me,’” Weintraub said in the interview.

And he added: “’It’s not for sale’”. ‘Ask if you want to sell to me, since he will not return to Brazil’. What do you think about this? It’s adequate?”.

Weintraub’s testimony to the PF was supposed to take place on January 31, but the former minister tested positive for Covid-19.