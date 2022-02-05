Weverton fan, 1.99m tall and multi-champion: who is Mateus, newcomer to Palmeiras at the World Cup | palm trees

Mateus was called up by Palmeiras and will arrive this Sunday in Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup. The under-20 team’s goalkeeper will take the place of Vinicius Silvestre on the list of entries for the FIFA tournament, as shirt 1 tested positive for Covid-19.

Head of the winning campaign of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, the 19-year-old archer has been in Verdão since the under-14. Born in Cajazeiras (PB), he stands out for his height: 1.99m.

1 of 3 Mateus, goalkeeper of the under-20 of Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti Mateus, goalkeeper of the under-20 of Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti

In addition to Copinha, Mateus has already accumulated cups at the base of Verdão. For the under-17, he won the Club World Cup, the Copa do Brasil, the Supercup and the Paulista, as well as the State Championship in the under-15 and under-20.

With professional training experience and even being called up for games from the top team, Mateus has as one of his idols in the position the titular Weverton.

– He is one of the tops in Brazil, let alone the world. He is often called up to the national team, always playing well for Palmeiras, he won incredible titles. Working alongside this guy, from what he says, is a privilege. It is not every day that goalkeepers appear like this, with this identification and titles. It is something unique that I have experienced, trying to absorb as much as possible – said Mateus after winning Copinha.

Still under-20, Mateus has a contract with Verdão until October 2023. His big dream is to play a professional game for Palmeiras.

– I’ve been here since I was 14, I’ve always wanted that. Even more for having lived incredible moments in the Copa São Paulo with the fans. If you have that opportunity, it is to focus as much as possible on Palmeiras. The rest I let God lead, it’s a consequence. I want to learn on a daily basis with Weverton, Lomba and Vinicius, they are three excellent goalkeepers.

