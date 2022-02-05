What are the benefits of red pitaya: those who don’t know it are missing out

Today on February 04, 2022 here on the simplified health blog, you will learn the benefits of red pitaya. This exotic and delicious fruit that makes us eat with our eyes first. By the way, before we talk about why you should consume it, let’s explain a little bit of the history of this fruit, prepared?

Think of a strange fruit on the outside, which was even called dragon fruit, some countries consume it as if it were our banana here in Brazil, but here in our territory it is still known as an exotic fruit and has a high value in the market . On average, the kg of red pitaya is around 9 to 11 reais (depends on the region and season).

But as it is a fruit the size of a passion fruit, the bill is not that expensive, but compared to the most common fruits, such as apples and bananas, it has a higher value.

The origin of the fruit is from Mexico, in Brazil the consumption of red pitaya began in the 90s, but precisely in the state of São Paulo. Since then, a series of experiments have been carried out with this fruit, precisely to discover the benefits it has to offer for the human body.

Benefits of Red Pitaya

Red pitaya is an excellent food for the heart if you want to prevent heart problems and have excellent physical condition at maturity. Start consuming it from an early age, as it helps with blood pressure, as well as preventing heart disease and high blood pressure.

Monounsaturated fat is a good fat, this fat helps the heart and prevents a number of diseases, this red pitaya has plenty of it.

intact immune system

How about keeping the immune system intact and perfect. No more getting colds and diseases due to lack of vitamin in the body. Red pitaya is ideal for the immune system as it is rich in lycopene. It is a type of substance that prevents diseases and helps fight even certain types of cancers.

So, are you ready to invest in this exotic fruit? Every penny is worth it due to the benefits, leave in the comments the ways you like to eat red pitaya!

