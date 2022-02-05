What is a daily active user and why his fall helped the fall of Meta, owner of Facebook | Technology

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, saw its shares plummet on Thursday (3) after disclosing for the first time in its history a reduction in the number of daily active users .

After all, why does this data matter so much? What is a daily active user? The term is used to give an idea of ​​the engagement of people registered on a particular platform.

In the case of Facebook, “daily active user” is the person who has a registration and visits the website or application of the platform or Messenger on a given day while logged in. To arrive at the quarterly number, the company averages daily users over the period.

This was the number that Facebook had a drop in: the service lost about 500,000 daily active users in the last quarter of 2021, closing the year with an average of 1.929 billion users per day.

TikTok has worried Instagram and Facebook for years; remember milestones of the dispute

Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook, leaves the post of richest Brazilian in the world

Compared to the third quarter of 2021, the company saw more loss in the number of daily active users in Africa and Latin America, while it recorded a less significant drop in the US and Canada. On the other hand, there was growth in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

2 of 3 Facebook logo — Photo: Dado Ruvic / REUTERS Facebook logo — Photo: Dado Ruvic / REUTERS

According to Jennie Li, stock strategist at XP Investimentos, the drop in the number of daily Facebook users is among the points that most attract the attention of investors, although Meta also projected a lower-than-expected revenue for 2022.

“It’s one of the big factors that worries: whether this user base is going to grow going forward,” said the analyst.

The assessment is that users’ attention is being disputed by more and more platforms. Facebook itself admitted to investors that TikTok is one of the competitors that has impacted its business.

“There is more and more content, more applications, and everyone is competing for users’ time. Facebook seems to be slowing down and is in danger of losing a little space”, he pointed out.

Growth in other criteria

On its balance sheet, the platform also displays the number of monthly active users. The term refers to the number of registered people who accessed the Facebook or Messenger website or application at least once in the previous 30 days while they were logged in.

In this regard, Facebook continues to grow: between the third and fourth quarter of 2021, the number of monthly active users of the social network rose from 2.910 billion to 2.912 billion.

The company also informs the total number of users who are in at least one of its four applications (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp). This data even appears more prominently in the financial results than the exclusive numbers of Facebook.

THE family of apps from Goal went from 2.18 billion to 2.82 billion daily active users from the third to the fourth quarter of 2021. In the period, the number of monthly active users grew from 3.58 billion to 3.59 billion.

3 of 3 Mark Zuckerberg during Meta announcement, name of the controller of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Mark Zuckerberg during Meta announcement, name of the controller of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction / Facebook

One of the reasons for the drop of more than US$ 200 billion in the market value of Meta in one day is the company’s projection for a lower revenue than expected by experts.

According to Meta, revenues from January to March will be between US$ 27 billion and US$ 29 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $30.15 billion, according to data from consultancy Refinitiv.

A change in Apple’s privacy policy for iOS, which, in Facebook’s assessment, should decrease its ad revenue, also contributed to the reduction in the company’s value.