what is the importance of early diagnosis?

Every month, the medical and scientific community carries out awareness for poorly visible diseases. In the second month of the year, for example, we have the purple February campaign, which represents autoimmune diseases.











© Shutterstock

Autoimmune diseases have no cure, but they can be treated.





Autoimmune diseases are those in which the patient’s immune system does not recognize the “normal” cells of the human body, causing it to attack its own tissues.

Among the diseases represented by the color purple are Alzheimer’s, lupus and fibromyalgia. The last two gained a lot of visibility in the media because of Selena Gomez (a carrier of lupus) and Lady Gaga, who lives with fibromyalgia.

Despite these diseases have no cure, early diagnosis helps to define more efficient treatments to reduce symptoms and promote well-being. And with the aim of raising awareness of Alzheimer’s, lupus and fibromyalgia during Purple February, neurologist Gustavo Franklin talks about the causes and therapeutic resources of each of these diseases. Check it out below:

Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder and the leading cause of dementia. This is because it progressively affects cognitive impairment, impacting the patient’s quality of life.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health, about 1.2 million Brazilians suffer from the disease and 100,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. In total, that number reaches 50 million people living with Alzheimer’s.

The disease has three types of classification: mild, moderate and severe. And their level is associated with dependence for everyday functions of the affected patient. For example: if the patient can walk, shop, do his own personal hygiene and if he can take care of himself.

In these cases, Gustavo Franklin states that the appropriate treatment can be either pharmaceutical or physical therapy.

“However, it is necessary to reiterate that improving the symptoms of the disease does not prevent it from advancing or promote its cure. According to these signs, which are usually memory loss, behavioral changes, sleep disorders, eating disorders, among others, early diagnosis is extremely important, because once you understand what is affecting you, it is possible to direct to treatments that improve the condition. the patient’s quality of life”, explains the specialist.

Lupus

Lupus, on the other hand, is a chronic disease that develops over time and causes the body produces cells that attack themselves. In this sense, the disease can affect joints and organs, such as the skin, brain and even the heart.

In the case of Selena Gomez, lupus affected her kidneys and in 2017 the singer and actress needed a transplant. According to the neurologist, the symptoms of lupus can be mitigated through immunosuppressive drugs, anti-inflammatory drugs and some healthy habits, such as not taking too much sun, having a balanced diet and an exercise routine.

“Like other autoimmune diseases, there are several types of lupus that can affect many different organs. However, the most common is the one that starts with the skin. Therefore, the patient may experience fatigue and tiredness, recurring fever changes, skin rashes, redness that often affects the nose and cheek – popularly known as butterfly -, arthritis, headache, swollen lymph nodes and sensitivity to sunlight. The evaluation of symptoms is extremely important as it is the main criterion for diagnosing the disease”, reveals Dr. Gustavo.

fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is also one of the diseases that is part of the Purple February campaigns. However, its main challenge is precisely the correct diagnosis of the disease, causing patients to delay knowing about their condition. However, once identified, the fibromyalgia can be treated properly and assertive.

“There is always a saga of the patient in search of several doctors for diagnosis, since it is very difficult because of the absence of a specific exam to identify the disease”, explains the neurologist.

The main symptom of fibromyalgia is chronic pain that is widespread or at points of tension, such as joints and muscles. As with other autoimmune and rheumatological diseases, there is no definitive cure for fibromyalgia, but there are effective treatments for pain relief through physical therapy sessions, medication and psychological counseling.

Therefore, in case have identified with any symptoms, be sure to seek medical help. The earlier the diagnosis, the better the treatments to contain.

Source: Gustavo Franklin, neurologist and member of Doctoralia.