WhatsApp Trick: Learn how to hide your name in the app

THE Whatsapp is a platform widely used by Brazilians to exchange messages. But many citizens would like more privacy as they use the app quite often. Given this, it is possible to apply some tricks and hide the username, for example.

Once the username is hidden, the messenger area used for identification is empty. However, it is not possible to make the name invisible directly, so it is necessary to follow the tips below.

See also: WhatsApp tests new deadline to delete message for everyone; know more

Learn how to hide your name on WhatsApp

To not be identified by any contact, just use a special unicode character. See how to do it below:

Copy the character that is between the quotes: ” “;

Access WhatsApp and click on “Settings”;

Tap on the name field and delete everything;

Select the “Paste” option;

Confirm the change.

However, after this operation, no friend, family member or stranger will be able to see your name on the Whatsapp. The same trick is also often used to hide the “Note” field in the app.

Post reaction launch is near

THE Whatsapp may is about to release the feature that will make it possible to react to messages. Soon, messages will display an icon for emojis. The information is from the website specialized in the messenger, WABetaInfo.

In this sense, pressing this icon will open a dialog box with six reactions to choose from. The feature will allow the user to quickly respond to messages without having to write anything.

The intention is to make the emojis show the user’s emotion, saying that they liked it, for example, or that they loved a comment or that they had a lot of fun. After reacting to the message, the expression will appear just below the content.

It should be noted that so far the number of expressions that can be selected is limited, however, the developers of Whatsapp should add more options in the future.

reactions on whatsapp

In September 2021, a screenshot also made by WABetaInfo, showed the functionality of reacting to messages a little more complete compared to the current feature. However, such plans may still be implemented alongside the feature, but probably not in future updates.

The messenger should release the tool for the app on iOS and Android, and possibly in an upcoming beta. However, there is currently no date set for the feature to be extended to the general public.