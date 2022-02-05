Why Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia is a risk for Brazil

It is difficult to say which area of ​​the federal government is more disastrous, but my bet is on foreign policy. Diplomacy works at a different speed than we live in the real world, slower and more analytical, always guided by a historical and long-term perspective. The Brazilian economy should recover relatively quickly once a new government takes over, just as the high vaccination rates show that Brazilians don’t listen to denialist scum. The country’s image abroad, however, may take decades to recover.

To say that the administration of former foreign minister Ernesto Araújo was a disaster is almost a compliment to him. Only an Olavist lunatic could be proud of having turned his own country into an “international pariah”, as he himself admitted. However, Carlos Alberto França, who arrived at Itamaraty with an air of discretion – especially compared to the ignoble peacock that preceded him –, unfortunately has been slowly showing why he was chosen by Bolsonaro to occupy the position.

Only a gigantic geopolitical ignorance would explain the organization of an official visit to Russia at that moment. Maybe France doesn’t read the papers, but the country led by Vladimir Putin is on the brink of a war that could, if all goes wrong, escalate into a full-scale world conflict. Is it worth getting involved in this matter now? What will Bolsonaro do in Russia? Nobody knows. Most likely, neither France nor Bolsonaro. Despite being a colleague in the ineffective BRICS – an organization that brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – there is practically no economic, political or any other agenda that would justify a trip to Moscow. Even more now.

It is impossible that France does not understand the impact that a diplomatic trip has on international politics. It is a solid symbol of support, of partnership between countries. In diplomacy, a photo-op is worth a thousand words. At a time when the US and Europe pressure Putin not to invade Ukraine, what does a handshake between Bolsonaro and the Russian leader represent together? What message does it send?

Of course, Bolsonaro doesn’t understand this, after all, he shouldn’t even be able to point out where Russia is on the map (and look how big it is). For all these reasons, it is important that the French Chancellor postpones the trip until the crisis on the border with Ukraine is resolved or, at least, well under way. Putin is smart enough to turn Bolsonaro’s trip into support of the invasion, while the Brazilian president must be thinking only of the advantages he and his ilk will have by taking yet another nabbesque tourist trip – paid for by the taxpayer, of course.

