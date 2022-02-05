Will everyone be infected by Ômicron? See what the WHO says

Ômicron continues to spread across the world at a rapid pace, already surpassing previous variants of the coronavirus, such as Alpha, Beta and Delta. In fact, it is much more transmissible than strains that have come before it, and it contaminates both vaccinated and unvaccinated. The question that remains is: will everyone be inevitably infected sooner or later by Ômicron?

According to the technical leader of the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove, although cases are on the rise around the world, this still does not mean that everyone will be contaminated by Ômicron.

“Ômicron is overtaking Delta in terms of circulation and is transmitted very efficiently between people. That doesn’t mean that everyone will end up catching Omicron, but we are certainly seeing high cases and outbreaks of cases around the world,” Kerkhove said.

Credit: Reproduction/Twitter/WHOWHO technical leader answers whether all people will inevitably be contaminated by Omicron

“That’s why we, as WHO, are working with partners around the world to have a comprehensive strategy to reduce your exposure and reduce your chances of infection,” said the epidemiologist.

“First, we know that vaccination is incredibly protective against serious illness and death, but it also prevents some infections and some later transmissions. But it’s not perfect in terms of preventing infections and transmission.”

That’s why she reinforced the need for people to continue protecting themselves, wearing a tight-fitting mask over their nose and mouth, avoiding crowds, working from home if possible, and carrying out tests when they suspect symptoms.

Credit: Drazen Zigic/istockOM epidemiologist reinforces the need to maintain all care against covid

Why is it important to reduce Omicron transmission?

With the advancement of Ômicron, generating daily infection records, the idea of ​​catching the virus on purpose to get rid of the infection has spread on social media.

However, this is not a good idea. First, because there is a risk that the person will develop a serious illness, especially if they have previous illnesses, are old and are not vaccinated. In addition, each organism reacts to the virus in a different way.

“The second reason is that we don’t fully understand the impact of the post-covid or long-term covid condition. Therefore, people infected with this virus are at risk of developing long-term consequences, what we call a post-covid condition. And we’re really just beginning to understand that.”

The epidemiologist also stated that, although the variant has been pointed out as less serious than Delta, it is still overloading health systems.

“And if people can’t get the proper care they need, more people will end up with serious illness and dying, and that’s something we want to avoid,” he said.