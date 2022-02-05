With an eye on reelection, Bolsonaro bets heavily on electoral measures

posted on 05/02/2022 06:00



In an attempt to reverse the decline in popularity and pressured by the large advantage of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the polls, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) invests in measures considered to be electoral and that have provoked crises in different sectors.

The most recent controversy sparked by Bolsonaro was the edition of an ordinance that establishes a 33.24% readjustment for teachers. The new value of the National Professional Salary Floor for Professionals in the Public Teaching of Basic Education (PSPN) will be R$ 3,845.63. The chief executive acknowledged complaints from mayors and governors – who, in practice, will be responsible for paying the bill and have shown fiscal concerns with the increase – but claimed to “put themselves on the other side of the counter”.

The ordinance was signed yesterday, in a ceremony at the Planalto Palace. Present at the event, the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, highlighted the importance of the readjustment to the category. “The appreciation of teachers goes far beyond their recognition through better salaries. In this sense, it is necessary to recognize that the teacher’s personal improvement is fundamental”, he stressed. “Basic education is a foundation for us to have a balanced nation, with progress. He highlighted that if 2021 was “the year of health professionals”, 2022 will be “the year of education professionals”.

According to Ribeiro, “enough of using teachers and education professionals only as a mass of political-electoral maneuver”. He also stressed that there are funds to pay for the readjustment. “The resources exist, and the federal government – there is already a legal provision – can even, in a justified way, eventually help a manager who is unable to meet this amount”, he said. “Many budget obstacles that could hamper this readjustment were overcome,” he added, adding that the president “had to have the courage to make this decision.”

repercussion

The National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) stated that the ordinance “has no legal basis”. The note, signed by the entity’s president, Paulo Ziulkoski, says that “the announcement reinforces the lack of planning and communication within the government itself, as well as demonstrates that the Union does not respect public management in the country”.

With the announced increase, the municipalities will have an impact of R$ 30.46 billion and, according to the CNM, the measure puts local entities in “a difficult fiscal situation”. In addition, according to Ziulkoski, 90% of transfers from the Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund (Fundeb) must be used to pay personnel.

Last week, the National Front of Mayors issued a note warning of the risk of collapse in essential services and salary delays and defended fiscal responsibility.

In addition to the readjustment for teachers, Bolsonaro caused a crisis with other categories of civil servants by promising increases only for members of the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen). Now, the government insinuates that, instead of salary readjustment, it is considering correcting the value of benefits paid to federal servants, such as food stamps, a measure rejected, above all, by public sector retirees.

The director-general of Associação Contas Abertas, Gil Castello Branco, noted that, focused on re-election and with each bad result in the voting intention polls, Bolsonaro is considering new fiscal benefits. “Imagining, for example, a selective increase only for professionals in the area of ​​public security, he displeased the vast majority of categories of public servants. He retreated when he was alerted of the possibility that this segmented increase could violate the Constitution. which will hardly mitigate the anger of public servants, fueled by the bad initial idea of ​​giving an exclusive raise to the categories that, presumably, gather a good part of their voters”, he pointed out.

The specialist maintained that the president uses a fallacious argument when he says that the funds belong to the Union. on top of this readjustment, failing to clarify that the Fund is formed, mostly, by taxes from states and municipalities”, he said. “This is a redistribution mechanism made up of revenues from the three entities. This new electoral goodness will certainly be questioned in court, since there is an interpretation that it is supported by a law that has already been revoked.”

Ricardo Ismael, a political scientist and professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), said that Bolsonaro will hardly be able to give an adjustment only to federal police officers, because federal public servants will want the same benefit. “There, it complicates, because it has a budgetary impact that the government did not foresee and it is not known, exactly, where this linear increase could come from for all categories of the public service”, he affirmed.

Danilo Morais, master in political science and postgraduate professor at Ibmec-DF, pointed out that the readjustment of professors should not prosper, “since the federal government has not provided the means to absorb such a fiscal impact”.