Witness who saw Moïse being beaten says he only sleeps with the help of medicine and that aggressors lied to Samu: ‘They said the body was already there’ | Rio de Janeiro

THE RJ2 spoke with a witness who witnessed the death of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe on 24 January. THE Homicide Precinct he has also heard from the woman and is still looking for other people who can provide more information about the beating.

Around 10 pm, the woman arrived at the kiosk to buy soda. She said she saw the elements hitting a black man, who they warned her not to look at, as the man was robbing people at the scene and wanted to correct him.

The witness claims that called two municipal guards, but they did not help. She then called her husband, a military man – who was on the beach – but it was too late.

The witness says she doesn’t leave the house and needs sleeping pills, that it’s hard to forget the savagery she witnessed.

“By the time they were attacking Moïse, they weren’t nervous about what they were doing, no, they were doing it consciously. We even saw nervousness when Samu arrived and they were having to provide clarification to the nurses, you know, what happened to him”, he said.

She says she doesn’t conform with all the lies that the aggressors told Samu.

“They said that his body had already been found there, when they went to see him, his body was already there. We just stood there praying that he might have some vital sign to get back to his family, but it was too late already.

The three indicted for the attacks on Moïse had their temporary arrests maintained by the Justice for another 30 days.

Fábio Pirineus da Silva, Aleson Cristiano de Oliveira and Brendon Alexander Luz da Silva are charged with double qualified homicide – death by cruel means and without giving the victim a chance of defense.