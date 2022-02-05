Woman discovers naked man living in the trunk of her car

A young Canadian woman discovered a naked man living in the trunk of her car. (Photo: Playback/TikTok)

A young Canadian woman discovered a naked man living in the trunk of her car in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada, over the past week.

Vehicle owner Bethany Coker shared a video on TikTok to her followers on January 31, showing the front seat of her dirty car.

At the time, she complained and considered the possibility that a person had invaded her car to take shelter for the night.

“The only logical explanation is that a muddy man slept in my f… car last night,” he explained.

When it was discovered, the boy had been “residing” in the trunk for at least three days.

Coker posted an update to his followers on February 2, warning that, in fact, there was a person hiding in the trunk.

She even added a detail: the boy not only used the car as a home, but was completely naked.

“This guy has been in my trunk for at least three days now, totally naked,” he wrote in the caption.

She then called the police and the intruder was arrested. It is worth remembering that Bethany’s videos have been watched over 12 million times.

Naked man breaks into Spain football match

In addition, an unusual event marked the match between Granada and Manchester United, at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium, in Spain, in a game for the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

At around five minutes, a man bypassed security and invaded the lawn. The detail is that the game takes place without the presence of an audience.

As if it wasn’t enough for someone to make it onto the field of play in a match without fans, the man was completely naked. After a few seconds, security managed to intercept the intruder, who was removed from the stadium.

The return game between Manchester United and Granada, for the quarter-finals of the Europa League, will be held next Thursday at Old Trafford.