Woman has liver failure after using slimming tea

According to a doctor from Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo, the patient used a slimming tea with more than 50 herbs (ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO: Image Bank/Unsplash)

A resident of São Paulo joined the liver transplant queue last week after being diagnosed with fulminant hepatitis. According to surgeon Liliana Ducatti Lopes, from Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo where the patient is hospitalized, the woman had organ failure caused by the excessive use of a slimming tea with more than 50 herbs.

“Whenever we receive these patients, the first thing we do is investigate the cause. Most of the time it is medication. In this case, there was no known medication, but later the family brought us a medication that the patient was using, called ’50 slimming herbs’”, says Liliana on her Instagram.

‘Quackery’

She says that when analyzing the product label, several herbs were identified that are harmful to the liver. “The most common is green tea. There are several case reports of fulminant hepatitis from green tea use,” she explains.

Other condiments mentioned by her are the green forest and the carqueja. “We recommend not using this type of medication, tea that relieves swelling, detox tea, ‘natural’ tea, these are all quackery and can lead to a liver transplant.”

The doctor’s report has been seen more than 30,000 times and, based on the comments on the video, many people were frightened by the information. “I am deeply saddened! A situation that could have been avoided if she had sought the correct guidance from a professional,” one person wrote.

“I hope this girl is as lucky as I was to get a liver in time to transplant. I also had a fulminant drug hepatitis in 2019, thanks to the yes of a family, the line of my life is not over”, shared another user of the social network.

Share share on facebook tweet Send by WhatsApp Send by email