Woman is gang-raped in virtual reality | world-news

Immersions in virtual worlds are increasingly present in the daily lives of people from different countries. Advanced technologies already allow the user to have incredible visual and even sensory experiences within worlds with expanded reality. But unfortunately, even real-world crimes are already being transferred to these new universes.

British Nina Jane Patel, 43, who lives in London, said in an interview with the Medium portal that she would have been the victim of a gang rape in the virtual reality Horizon Worlds, which belongs to Meta. She said that she was verbally and sexually harassed by 4 male avatars as soon as she entered the platform. According to her, the case took place on November 26, 2021.

“They practically raped my avatar and I took pictures. As I tried to run away, they yelled, ‘Don’t pretend you didn’t love’.”

“Sexual harassment is no ordinary internet joke, but being in VR (virtual reality) adds another layer that makes the event more intense. I was touched and there were other people there who supported this behavior which made me feel isolated in the room,” she added.

For her, this served as a warning that the same crimes that happen in the real world can occur in the Metaverse.

“Change is inevitable for the Metaverse. Now it causes more concerns if not properly regulated and controlled.”

When questioned, the company Meta confirmed the attack against Nina’s avatar.