Woman says she was gang-raped in virtual reality

A 43-year-old woman claimed that she would have been the victim of a gang rape in the virtual reality Horizon Worlds, which belongs to Meta (formerly Facebook). The speech of Nina Jane Patel, who lives in London, England, was made during an interview with the Medium portal.

According to Nina, she was verbally and sexually harassed by four male avatars as soon as she entered the platform on November 26, 2021. The information is from iG.

“They practically raped my avatar and I took pictures. As I tried to run away, they yelled, ‘Don’t pretend you didn’t love’. Sexual harassment is no ordinary internet joke, but being in VR (virtual reality) adds another layer that makes the event more intense. I was touched and there were other people there who supported this behavior, which made me feel isolated in the room,” the woman said in the interview.

According to the portal, Nina understood the situation as a warning that the same crimes that happen in the real world can occur in the Metaverse. “Change is inevitable for the Metaverse. Now it causes more concerns if not properly regulated and controlled.”

When questioned by the portal, the company Meta confirmed the attack against Nina’s avatar.









