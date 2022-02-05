Woman who drank 50 herbal slimming tea dies in São Paulo

After taking capsules of a slimming tea of ​​50 herbs, nurse Mara Abreu could not resist the liver transplant, rejected the organ and died. The patient’s wake took place this Friday (4/2), in São Paulo.

Mara’s case gained notoriety after surgeon Liliana Ducatti Lopes told about the patient’s situation this Thursday (3/2), on Instagram. The nurse took the medication and had fulminant hepatitis, requiring an urgent liver transplant.

In an interview with G1, Márcia Cristina Oliveira, Mara’s cousin, said that she got the liver for the procedure, but the body rejected the organ. While waiting for a new donor, the nurse couldn’t resist.

The doctor said that the patient was healthy and did not use medication. When investigating the cause, the digestive system surgeon was informed by the patient’s family that she was in the habit of consuming tea.

“When we look at the label of this medication, we can already identify several herbs known to be hepatotoxic, for harming the liver. Among them, the most common and best known is green tea. It is very well described in the literature, there are several reports and papers that show cases of fulminant hepatitis caused by using green tea,” Ducatti said on Instagram.

Risks related to teas and medications

Cases like the patient’s – of healthy people who develop severe acute liver failure, with an urgent transplant recommendation – have already been described in the medical literature.

“Whenever we receive this patient, the first thing we do is investigate the cause. Most of the time it is medication. Some medications such as anabolic steroids and other used medications, for example Roaccutane. But these drugs are usually used with medical follow-up and blood test to see how the health of the liver is, “explained the doctor in the video.